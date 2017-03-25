How to Speak Directly to Client Interests

The first loss of a sale or job interview is the one that hurts the most. It isn’t so much the lost time and money involved, but instead the realization there is so much to learn to succeed. Initially, one feels devastated, but when motivation to learn picks up so does the enthusiasm, and soon after the sales follow.
Related: How to Detect a Leader vs. a Follower
Below are five errors people make who are either new to the need to sell or unmotivated to learn improved strategies. Included are suggestions for improvement.
1. Little knowledge to share
Before any meeting, particularly an initial one to get acquainted, research ahead of time will move the acceptance meter in one’s favor. From the start of the business portion of the meeting (after the small talk) the professional should ask a question related to what they learned ahead of time to ask for validation.
2. Focus on what they have to offer
Professionals should realize the sale is not about what they provide or about them. Instead, it’s about the client and how their situation may be improved. Moreover, it’s about developing trust by getting to know the person with whom they are meeting.
Related: 3 Important Tactics for Job Interviews
3. Talk incessantly without listening
The relationship builds on a solid foundation by listening to the prospective client or employer. The most important aspect of the interview or sale is for the client-to-be or hiring manager to get their perspective across to the candidate
4. Overlook the required Q&A
It is the professional’s responsibility to dig deeper into the dialogue to comprehend in full all ideas expressed by the prospect. The willingness to work toward a meeting of the minds further encourages the sale.
5. Do not understand the intent of the meeting
To avoid all of the wasted time and loss of a sale, focus on why a meeting is taking place. The easiest way to do this is to ask in your vocabulary, “You must be so busy, why did you agree to meet with me today?”
Related: 5 Steps to Finding Your Next Job
The direct question leads to an honest answer. Listen carefully. The more seasoned practitioners will keenly observe reactions to all parts of the conversation. Movements, gestures and facial expressions are indicators of how the messaging is being received. Additional questions related to the movements will have you appearing to be a mind reader.