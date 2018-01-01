Elinor Stutz

Ready for Anything
How to Speak Directly to Client Interests
Movements, gestures and facial expressions are indicators of how your message is being received.
Leadership
How to Detect a Leader vs. a Follower
And if you are an entrepreneur, are you keeping up to date with approaches to social media and all else that needs to be learned?
Hiring
Strengthen Weak Areas to Experience More Victories
Self-pity is a huge waste of time. Learn from every experience.
Opportunity
Transform Dark Days into Opportunity
The day that you find you are doubting yourself, take private time to consider why that is.
Ready for Anything
Use Being Different to Your Competitive Advantage
Most people are very concerned about being different or knowing the least of everyone in the room when it comes to meetings. Sales professionals use the circumstance to their competitive advantage.
Ready for Anything
These 3 Qualities Can Improve Sales Results
They sound simple, but they make a difference.
Ready for Anything
Is It Time to Step Out of Your Comfort Zone?
Stepping out of your comfort zone can help to supercharge your success. Find out how.
Lessons
Why You Should Embrace The Power of Thinking Differently
Remember that 'different' doesn't mean 'bad.'
Clients
Are You Unknowingly Turning Off Clientele?
Find out which tactics will backfire and what to do instead.
Startup Basics
How to Recognize You are on The Right Path as an Entrepreneur
Reflect. Analyze. And always challenge yourself.
Ready for Anything
Transform Wasteful Meetings Into Effective Gatherings
No one likes to have precious time wasted.
Creativity
Moving From Brain Dead to Awakening Ideas
Have you ever been under the gun to create something new but the ideas just weren't flowing? Here's how to get over the creativity block.
Ready for Anything
5 Strategies for Improving Calls and Increasing Sales
The successful sales professional will begin all conversations from the prospective client's point of view. Here's how.