Top 5 Bot Maker Experts You Should Hear Keynote

June 15, 2017 4 min read

A Chatbot Bot maker is an answer to many of the past year's exponential growth in messaging apps over social media apps. There are lots of great free chatbot tools to make it easy to get started. Those who choose not to utilize it will be falling behind the technology growth, most likely regretting the decision they have made and later jumping on the chatbot bandwagon. Since consumer behavior has recently shifted from social apps to messaging apps, chatbot marketing seems like the most natural transition away from traditional social media marketing. Retailers and brands alike are scrambling to integrate this new marketing strategy into their processes, leading us to believe this explosion of chatbots is on to something: money.

But who am I to tell all this? With the upsurge of chatbot mania in April of last year, (Facebook then announcing that it will now have Facebook Messenger bots with such partnerships as CNN and 1-800-Flowers) so have risen many chatbot marketing experts. Some are chatbot creators, while others are evangelists. All things aside, they preach a similar message, praising the upsides of chatbot marketing. They are definitely people to know and learn from.

Here is a list of five top bot maker experts you should hear keynote:

1. Murray Newlands

Murray Newlands is at the top of our list, and not just because he received his green card as an "alien with extraordinary abilities", which, hey, we think is an awesome feat. He is an entrepreneur for a number of successful companies such as sighted.com, an online invoicing company based in San Francisco, CA. His latest foray is now in the world of chatbot marketing as the founder of ChattyPeople, a Facebook commerce solution with a messenger bot without coding. He knows the value of chatbot marketing and what it can do for your company.

2. Dharmesh Shah

Dharmesh Shah is the CTO and co-founder of Hubspot. In addition to co-authoring “Inbound Marketing: Get Found Using Google, Social Media, and Blogs”, Dharmesh founded and writes for OnStartups.com. He is also an angel investor, so he is probably a good person to pitch your next chatbot idea to.

3. Dion Hinchcliffe

Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized thought leader, business strategist, enterprise architect, book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, and more. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in social business, Enterprise 2.0, and enterprise IT. Currently, he is the Chief Strategy Officer of 7Summits. As a digital leader, he has become a well-known chatbot evangelist. In his #H2HChat with Bryan Kramer, he goes in depth as to how chatbots and artificial intelligence are evolving the social experience.

4. Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is the founder of Oracle. He was the CEO of the company until about two years ago and is now Oracle's Executive Chairman and CTO. Last year, he kicked off the Oracle's massive tech conference in San Francisco, CA, demonstrating a new chatbot service on Oracle's cloud. The most noteworthy of the keynote was a joke made about his salary as he demonstrated ordering business cards with his newly debuted chatbot. Using an iPad, he asked an Oracle app called iProcurment to "order cards." The chat bot then proceeded to show him his last order and then said, "Hmm... It looks like your title has changed since your last order." All jokes aside, Larry is still top dog in our book and his knowledge of the future of chatbots and their effect on marketing carries some weight.

5. Adelyn Zhou and Marlene Jia

Last but not least, what is turning out to be a heavily male-oriented list, is rounded out with two of the top chatbot experts, Adelyn Zhou and Marlene Jia. Both of these ladies are part of the leadership team of Topbots, a company that offers growth marketing services to help your customers discover and engage with your chatbots. They both also co-authored a book called Chatbots , which is available for pre-order on their site or via Amazon.

New to the world of chatbot marketing? Let these experts be your guide. With a little research, you are sure to be an expert in no time.