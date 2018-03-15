Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia Johnson

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Bell + Ivy, marketer, speaker and author
Cynthia Johnson is co-founder and CEO of Bell + Ivy. She is a marketer, speaker and author.

More From Cynthia Johnson

5 Hot Trends That Will Continue to Change Your Ecommerce Horizons in 2018
Ecommerce

5 Hot Trends That Will Continue to Change Your Ecommerce Horizons in 2018

Chatbots, personalization, international sales and better protection against fraud are all helping you to sell more. Give thanks.
8 min read
5 Industries Likely to Be Disrupted by Blockchain
Technology

5 Industries Likely to Be Disrupted by Blockchain

All your health data could be securely shared from doctor-to-doctor.
4 min read
The Importance of Individuality and Sleep: An Interview With Arianna Huffington
Entrepreneurs

The Importance of Individuality and Sleep: An Interview With Arianna Huffington

Recognize your addiction to your phone.
5 min read
Insights About Leadership, Happiness and the Future From Arianna Huffington, Will.i.am and Other Global Thought Leaders
Project Grow

Insights About Leadership, Happiness and the Future From Arianna Huffington, Will.i.am and Other Global Thought Leaders

Visionaries gathered at the World Government Summit in Dubai grappled with how to harness the power of technology without letting it overpower our humanity.
6 min read
How the UAE's New Minister of AI Views the Future Of Tech in His Desert Nation
Artificial Intelligence

How the UAE's New Minister of AI Views the Future Of Tech in His Desert Nation

How this 27-year-old is gearing up to make the United Arab Emirates a world leader in artificial intelligence.
5 min read
7 Ways to Intrigue an Audience That Knows Nothing About You or Your Job
Job Descriptions

7 Ways to Intrigue an Audience That Knows Nothing About You or Your Job

Every job has its own incoherent jargon that only insiders know. Sifting that out and thinking back to when you were a newbie can help you make what you do intelligible to those who don't yet know.
6 min read
Greatness Begins With Understanding the Basics of Business
brand positioning

Greatness Begins With Understanding the Basics of Business

Entrepreneur's must parse the difference between one hit wonders and companies with longevity.
6 min read
9 Ways to Market Your Small Business During the Holidays
Marketing

9 Ways to Market Your Small Business During the Holidays

A little holiday cheer will make you more relatable and memorable to your customers and audience.
5 min read
10 Podcasts That Can Change How You Think About Life
Lifestyle

10 Podcasts That Can Change How You Think About Life

Challenging our assumptions is the beginning of growth.
6 min read
How to Stay Positive When Startup Life Gets You Down
Lifestyle

How to Stay Positive When Startup Life Gets You Down

Sometimes life just sucks. Resist the urge to conclude that you suck, too.
6 min read
Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow
Branding

Six Famous Entrepreneurs Who Show How Your Personal Brand Powers Deal Flow

Your personal brand reflects more than what people think of your product or service, it's what they think of you, and will determine what your business will really be worth in the end.
6 min read
Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map
B2B Commerce

Israeli Firms Are Putting New U.S. Small Businesses on The Map

Solopreneurs need all the help they can get. These three companies deliver small-businesses with the services they need to do their best.
6 min read
Top 5 Bot Maker Experts You Should Hear Keynote
Chatbots

Top 5 Bot Maker Experts You Should Hear Keynote

Getting in on the ground floor of this new technology starts with learning from the pioneers perfecting it.
4 min read
Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur
Community building

Radical Inclusion: How Burning Man is Helping Create a New Breed of Entrepreneur

Innovators are connecting in the Nevada desert.
6 min read
The Future of Driving as Seen From the World Government Summit
Artificial Intelligence

The Future of Driving as Seen From the World Government Summit

Autonomous vehicles could be on our roads much sooner than many think.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.