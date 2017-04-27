Google Might Be Working On Three Phones This Year

April 27, 2017 1 min read

Google has reportedly started working on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL, as sequels to the Google's Pixel phones, but we might see a third phone as well.

According to a leaked code in the Android Open Source Project, there will be three devices all running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 system on a chip. We dont really know how different the phone would be compared to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL. However, we might see an even larger screen version of the phone. It may have display similar to the size of the Nexus 6 from 2014.

Motorola revealed to Techradar last year that it thought the Nexus 6 was too big when it made the phone, but Google wanted the larger screen on the phone so the company made it for the Nexus project. There are rumors that the Google Pixel 2 range will be produced by HTC, since they did it last year.

