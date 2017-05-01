Infographics

Infographic: Female Entrepreneurship In The Middle East

Infographic: Female Entrepreneurship In The Middle East
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
While concerted efforts from the regional business community and government policies have considerably improved the state of female entrepreneurship in the Middle East over the years, there’s no denying that there is a lot of ground left to cover. To understand where women-run enterprises really stand in the Arab world today, PayFort recently brought out a detailed infographic titled “Female Entrepreneurship in the Middle East.” Noting that the progress of the region’s female entrepreneurs are on par with their counterparts in Western Europe and North America, the study finds that 33% of women-run enterprises in the UAE generate revenue in excess of US$100,000- compared to just 13% in the developed US market. Experience is valuable for all entrepreneurs irrespective of gender, and not surprisingly, the infographic states that the region’s women entrepreneurs possess “extensive experience” ranging from average 6 years in the UAE, to almost 11 years in the Lebanon. While data and statistics help map trends, there’s nothing like primary sources when it comes understanding the ground realities. Hence, PayFort also sat down with three female entrepreneurs in the region -Loulou Khazen Baz (Nabbesh.com), Dunia Othman (Mr.Usta), and Noha Al Yousef (Ithraa Consulting)- to put together the content, which incorporates valuable insights and advice from these successful women. Check out the infographic below for the detailed insights.

Related: An Open Call To Innovators: The Middle East Needs More Women Entrepreneurs

