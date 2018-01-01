Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, Nabbesh.com

Loulou Khazen Baz is the founder and CEO of Nabbesh.com, the Middle East’s first online work marketplace which connects businesses with top quality freelancers from the world’s emerging markets with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Baz founded Nabbesh.com out of Dubai with the vision to fill the gap between talent demand and supply pockets as well as encourage local businesses to hire experts from the region, creating more job opportunities and therefore a positive economic impact on the local communities. Today, Nabbesh.com has helped over 5,000 companies get work done!