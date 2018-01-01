Loulou Khazen Baz

Loulou Khazen Baz

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Nabbesh.com

Loulou Khazen Baz is the founder and CEO of Nabbesh.com, the Middle East’s first online work marketplace which connects businesses with top quality freelancers from the world’s emerging markets with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Baz founded Nabbesh.com out of Dubai with the vision to fill the gap between talent demand and supply pockets as well as encourage local businesses to hire experts from the region, creating more job opportunities and therefore a positive economic impact on the local communities.  Today, Nabbesh.com has helped over 5,000 companies get work done!

More From Loulou Khazen Baz

Starting Up Smart: Converting Your Vision Into A Viable Product
Growth Strategies

Starting Up Smart: Converting Your Vision Into A Viable Product

While building technology products has become more affordable due to the various off the shelf solutions, the truth remains that building a scalable and custom solution is going to require a fairly large investment.
5 min read
Three Reasons Why You Should Be Giving Your Business To Middle East Startups
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Three Reasons Why You Should Be Giving Your Business To Middle East Startups

"Our success -and that of any startup- will rely on the support of the local communities."
6 min read
Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship
Social Entrepreneurs

Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship

Nabbesh, in collaboration with Qatar based Silatech, has launched Fursati, a campaign that brings jobs directly to the disenfranchised young Arabs in Palestine.
4 min read
Five Ways To Monetize Your Potential Online
Growth Strategies

Five Ways To Monetize Your Potential Online

Nabbesh founder and CEO Loulou Khazen Baz gives tips on what you can do to stand out and make the best impression online.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.