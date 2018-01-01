Loulou Khazen Baz is the founder and CEO of Nabbesh.com, the Middle East’s first online work marketplace which connects businesses with top quality freelancers from the world’s emerging markets with a focus on the Middle East and North Africa region. Baz founded Nabbesh.com out of Dubai with the vision to fill the gap between talent demand and supply pockets as well as encourage local businesses to hire experts from the region, creating more job opportunities and therefore a positive economic impact on the local communities. Today, Nabbesh.com has helped over 5,000 companies get work done!
Growth Strategies
Starting Up Smart: Converting Your Vision Into A Viable Product
While building technology products has become more affordable due to the various off the shelf solutions, the truth remains that building a scalable and custom solution is going to require a fairly large investment.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Three Reasons Why You Should Be Giving Your Business To Middle East Startups
"Our success -and that of any startup- will rely on the support of the local communities."
Social Entrepreneurs
Why My Startup Has Taken A Turn At Social Entrepreneurship
Nabbesh, in collaboration with Qatar based Silatech, has launched Fursati, a campaign that brings jobs directly to the disenfranchised young Arabs in Palestine.
Growth Strategies
Five Ways To Monetize Your Potential Online
Nabbesh founder and CEO Loulou Khazen Baz gives tips on what you can do to stand out and make the best impression online.