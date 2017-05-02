Immigrant-entrepreneurs: America's Greatest Asset

Immigrants: We get the job done. -- Alexander Hamilton

Last year, when I was lucky enough to see the Broadway hit Hamilton, this line delivered by the show's star character ignited raucous applause by the audience.

Related: 4 Reasons Why Immigrants Are Essential for Entrepreneurship

At this point in the play, the American rebels are about to defeat the mighty British military at the Battle of Yorktown, led by two foreign-born soldiers: Alexander Hamilton and the Marquis de Lafayette.

In the theater where I sat, a sense of recognition swept across the room -- acknowledgement for the hard work so many millions of immigrants have performed over the decades, to move our country forward. And while, like other audience members, I felt that this sentiment spoke to our nation's current political and cultural climate, for me there was another layer of meaning, as well.

In fact, this sentiment reminded me of my own impoverished immigrant father’s journey as an entrepreneur, and his contributions to this nation.

The sentiment further reminded me how, as a kid growing up in the United States, whenever I didn’t finish all my food, my father would swoop in and eat every last bite. He didn’t eat just my leftovers, either, but everyone’s at the table. That's because he himself grew up in pre-tourism Thailand, when food and money were hard to come by; so he learned not to take either for granted.

Niwat Kitirattragarn was the first in his family to attend college, relying on a Thai government scholarship awarded to the top student in the class. After graduating, he moved to the United States under a student visa.

Arriving without family or connections, he applied to be a waiter at the local diner and was turned down because of his poor language skills. Even after studying English for years, he was turned away again, from an entry-level restaurant job, because of his limited ability, and his limited visa prevented him from holding other, living-wage jobs (He'd later gain citizenshp status.)

Out of desperation, he shipped himself some woven reed baskets from Thailand, convinced a Manhattan Bloomingdale's manager to become his first customer and opened a small wholesale trading company. His business, which imported baskets and, later, silk flowers, grew steadily. But, then, amid this progress, a neglected cigarette started a fire that destroyed the office and inventory.

Undeterred, my father reopened his business. But the silk flower industry fizzled in the early 1990s, and his company fizzled with it. So, he tried again, starting a candle company that exists to this day, after going 25 years strong. In the 40 years since he arrived in the United States, his companies have employed hundreds have and left an indelible mark on the U.S. gift industry.

Related: The Immigrant Entrepreneurs Behind Major American Companies (Infographic)

I made at least a small mark on the business myself. As a child, I was expected to help without asking anything in return: I sorted mail and delivered it to each department in the company. I filled in as a model in the company's annual catalog. I helped write orders at trade shows -- an experience that taught me how to talk to buyers.

All that early exposure taught me a way of doing business that was handed down to me by my immigrant parents: That "way" required being resourceful, family-centric and driven by family ties. At the snack company I founded and run today, we employ several lessons I learned from my immigrant father: