Blast From The Past: Tissot Ballade

Image credit: Tissot
Fresh out of Baselworld 2017, the famous annual international watch and jewellery exhibition staged in Switzerland, Tissot’s Ballade has caught our eye. With expertise dating back since 1853, the Swiss brand has definitely earned our trust when it comes to chronometry.

Tissot Ballade. Image credit: Tissot.

The Ballade pays homage to Tissot’s history of antimagnetic watches and improves upon the Powermatic 80 automatic movement. Available for both ladies and gentlemen, it offers seven styles of black, white, stainless steel, grey, brown and yellow gold straps. And if you look closely enough, there’s that peculiar Clous de Paris detail on the bezel, giving off that old school vibe, and making it an easy timepiece to sport at both meetings and social scene gatherings. 

