How to Effectively Use Storytelling to Attract a Larger Brand Following

How to Effectively Use Storytelling to Attract a Larger Brand Following
Image credit: Shutterstock
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

In order to establish a credible personal brand that people trust you need great content that speaks directly to them. Without this you will not be successful in your lead generation and conversion rates.

How can your brand better connect with your community in an authentic way? A compelling brand story will make them want to spread the word about your company. Publishing and promoting content is not enough to hold people’s attention any more, and with a little effort and target market research you can reach out to your community and create loyal brand ambassadors.

Social media marketing is not about selling, but rather about meeting the needs of your customers, and presenting a message that solves their biggest problems. There are several ways to attract followers to your personal brand with a powerful story.

Steps to building a winning storytelling content strategy:

Today’s brand message comes from being real with your audience. It takes transparency and building relationships through your marketing execution to make this work:

1. Improve your content 

Educate yourself and find out what is working well in your industry today. If video garners more attention then focus on that. Some businesses have a higher number of followers from mobile than computers. Do some research to learn where your community is active the most and the types of content they prefer then adjust yours according to this data.

2. Send invitations to connect 

Stay in touch with your subscribers and brand followers on social media. Provide them with valuable offers and information that can be helpful in solving their needs. Use this as an opportunity to not sell, but build relationships with them.

3. Create a sales page 

Once you have established a good following create a separate sales page where they can go to learn more about your products and services. This is the place where your actual sales pitch comes in, and is best done through testimonials and real-life examples such as a video from a happy client.

Storytelling for your personal brand is a great way to connect more with your leads and customers. Attract new customers with creative ideas that have a profound impact on their lives and tell the story of your company.

