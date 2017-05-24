My Queue

Innovation Mentality

#10 Things Mentally Strong People Avoid

They don't take any chance they get, but calculate and weigh the risks and benefits before a big decision
#10 Things Mentally Strong People Avoid
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Marketer, Blogger & Entrepreneur.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the most important things about a human being’s well-being is to be mentally strong. It is not easy for some people. Mentally strong people manage their feelings and behavior to create a better life. Try not to do these ten things, and you will increase your mental strength.

Give Up

Mentally strong people don’t give up after every failure they experience. Every failure is a lesson and a way to improve. It is necessary to have lessons in your life to learn, and these lessons bring you closer to goals which you seek.

Be Jealous

Mentally strong people are happy for other’s success. They don’t become resentful when other people experience success in life. Vice versa, they feel comfortable, and they notice that all that success came from hard work and they take it as advice and motivation to work hard for their success in life.

Repeat The Same Mistakes

It is very important not to do that to be mentally strong. Mentally strong people learn from mistakes which they had in the past. They feel responsible for their actions, move on and make future better by making finer decisions after failures they experienced.

Be Afraid To Take Calculated Risks

Mentally strong people don’t take any chance they get, but they calculate and weigh the risks and benefits before a big decision. They think carefully about possible consequences and are not afraid to take calculated risks.

Strive To Please Everyone

Mentally strong people don’t worry about pleasing others. They understand that it is not the most important thing in life and in any case you can’t make everyone pleased. Mentally strong people strive to be kind and fair to everyone, but also they can stand when other people are mad or upset because they didn’t make them happy as they expected.

Worry About What Is Not Under Control

In some situations, you see that you can not change anything and there is no point to worry about it. That’s what mentally strong people try to do - focus on what can be under control. They recognize and understand that they can control an attitude and their response to bad situations. Everything is in your mind.

Try To Avoid Change

One of the most important things in life is to be able to change and accept that everything in life can’t be stagnant. Mentally strong people understand that changes are needed, and they take it. They recognize that it is important and it increases their abilities to adapt easier.

Give Someone Else Power

Mentally strong people don’t give away their power - they don’t let other people control them. Mentally strong people understand that they are responsible for their emotions and feelings ant they can control it. It depends on the way of thinking and mindset how you respond to negative emotions from other people.

Feel Sorry For Themselves

Sometimes it is not easy to stay positive when you experience bad things. But mentally strong people don’t waste time and energy feeling sorry for themselves. They understand that there are days when life is not easy and fair. Mentally strong people are learned to take responsibilities for their actions and feel gratitude for lessons they had.

Be Scared To Be Alone

 Mentally strong people aren’t dependent on other people - they can be happy alone. They don’t need to be around other people all the time. They are not afraid to be alone, and they use this time to be productive. Mentally strong people are not scared of silence and their thoughts.

