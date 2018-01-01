Justas Markus

Justas Markus

Guest Writer
Marketer, Blogger & Entrepreneur.

Keeping Your Employees Happy Isn't Always About Higher Pay -- Here Are 6 Alternatives
Employee Morale

Happy employees are productive employees.
13 Easy Investing Apps and Websites for Millennials
Investing

Take advantage of a simple way to earn money on the side.
#10 Things Mentally Strong People Avoid
Innovation Mentality

They don't take any chance they get, but calculate and weigh the risks and benefits before a big decision
Mistakes That Make Your Employees Leave You
Employee Retention

Research by an expert team from Stanford reveals that a person's productivity declines after putting in more than 50 hours of work every week.
Productive Habits of Company CEOs Before 8 AM
CEOs

Racing against time is the curse of a modern world.
#8 Mindset Changes You Need To Develop To Become Successful
Success Strategies

So what kind of mindset should you nurture that will lead to your success?
#6 Crucial Tips for Launching Your First Kickstarter Campaign
Campaign

Nearly all of the best and most highly-funded campaigns on Kickstarter invest heavily in advertising. You shouldn't buy billboard ads, but a highly-targeted approach can do wonders
#10 Daily Habits to Learn from Successful People
Success Strategies

To steer yourself onto the path of great success, you first need to have a routine of small but profoundly impactful habits
The Best Advices and Tools to Start Blogging
Blogging

To start a blogging career, you don't need to own a personal blog, here's why!
