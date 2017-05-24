My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google's $5,000 Whiteboard Is Now on Sale

The collaborative and smart Jamboard can now be purchased.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google's $5,000 Whiteboard Is Now on Sale
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Google first announced the Jamboard in October last year as a rethink of what a whiteboard should actually be. Rather than a surface you write on with erasable marker pens, Google created a cloud-based, collaborative surface that's a touchscreen display. And now it's available to buy.

The Jamboard is squarely aimed at the business market and costs $4,999 including two styluses, an eraser and wall mount. But the costs don't end there. Management and support fees total $300 per year if you buy before Sept. 30, and then increase to $600 per year. If you would like the Jamboard on a rolling stand, that's an extra $1,119 before Sept. 30, or $1,349 after that. A G Suite plan is also required (Business plans cost $10 per user per month).

While not cheap, the Jamboard certainly counts as an evolution in whiteboard design. As it's a touchscreen display, you are no longer limited to a single canvas and messy pens. View different types of documents, your scribbles are saved automatically in the cloud for later viewing, you can collaborate with other people remotely by using the Jamboard companion apps and have the Jamboard intelligently tweak your drawings by making that circle you drew perfect, for example.

As for the hardware, the Jamboard uses a 55-inch 4K UHD touchscreen display, which Google claims has no visible lag thanks to a 120Hz touch refresh rate and use of a Nvidia Jetson TX1 embedded computer. Accuracy is also very high at 1mm. As well as the display, Google built in a wide-angle camera, microphones and "down-firing speakers" to aid collaboration. The Jamboard also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC, and includes HDMI, USB 3.0 and USB 3.0 Type C connectivity. And of course, Google Cast support is included, as is full access to the G Suite.

For now, Jamboard is only being offered in the U.S., but the U.K. and Canada will have the option to buy it before the summer is over. More countries will then follow "over time."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google Faces New Internal Protest Over Forced Arbitration

Google

Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Google

Google Is Planning a Huge $1 Billion Campus in New York