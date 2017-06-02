A Beginner's Guide: 6 Ways to Use Video to Amplify Your Brand Presence

Whether you need to grow your personal or professional brand, video is a great way to get started.

When you’re running your own business, you need to make sure you establish a brand presence. This often takes a lot of time and a lot of effort, but it can be the key to your success and longevity in the marketplace.

Several big companies have mastered the art of brand presence. People often say they need a Kleenex instead of a tissue, that they are going to Google something instead of search for it or even that they are going to put a Band-Aid on something instead of a bandage.

Chances are you’re not going to have this type of household name recognition anytime soon, or ever for that matter. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t learn something from corporations that have mastered the art of brand presence.

There are a number of strategies you can use to amplify your brand presence, but video is one of the very best ways to do it. Here is a starter guide to six types of videos you can make to build your brand.

1. Product overview videos

These videos are so powerful and they are going to do so much more for your brand efforts than a standard video commercial or YouTube commercial. Why? Because these videos are designed to compare your brand and what you are selling to something similar, but inferior, while highlighting your unique perks in a memorable way.

If it sounds complicated, it doesn’t have to be.

Remember the popular Apple commercials that simply had two men standing in front of a white background, one representing Macs and the other representing PCs? It wasn’t overly complicated, but it highlighted the differences between the two products, helped establish Apple’s unique brand identity and did a great deal to create a solid foundation for Mac’s brand awareness.

2. Videos about your story

Not all video content needs to be a commercial or a heavily promotional piece. One big part of branding is storytelling, in fact, experts will tell you that your story is the heart of your entire branding effort. There is no more captivating way to tell a story than with a great video.

Instead of a long and boring “about us” page, make an “about us” video that tells your company’s story. Unlike a page on your website, you can use a video for a variety of purposes and in multiple venues to tell the story of your company and your unique brand personality.

3. Videos about local partnerships

Local partnerships are a great brand-building strategy, especially if you are a locally oriented business. Take videos of seminars you attend with other businesses, speeches you give at other business or even just video of yourself utilizing another business’s services. Taking a video of this partnership is so much more powerful than just tweeting that you support another business.

For example, if you are a chiropractor in your local area, record yourself talking to the local vitamin shop about some of the products you both love. Or, go shopping at the local organic market and talk about healthy food choices you can make. These videos give your customers valuable content and help you reach new clients and forge relationships.

4. Case study videos

Case studies are great. They aren’t the most exciting thing in the world, but they deliver facts that can help prospective customers trust a new brand, company or idea. This can be a great foundation for any strong brand identity.

However, most people don’t want to sit down and read a 20-page case study on a single company, no matter how interested they may be. Instead, make a 60-second video highlighting the content in that case study. It is hard-hitting and effective, and if you do it right, you will be able to use the footage in other brand videos.

5. Guest video content

There are many people that will claim that guest posting is a thing of the past, but if you do it right with video, having guests deliver their own unique content on your blog is a great way to gain a video audience. Find a true expert and invite them to make their own video or simply talk for several minutes on a topic you believe your current customers would enjoy. The blend of powerful content, quality video and a recognizable name can come together to leave a lasting impression on your viewers and your target market of consumers.

6. Lifestyle videos

If you aren’t already familiar with lifestyle videos, then now is the time to get to know them. These videos have proven to be extremely popular among millennials, especially when it comes to getting this large population of the working class interested in a potential company.

These videos are designed to give people an inside look at working for your company or life within your organization. These videos can show people having fun, working hard and creating a close bond, and they are perfect for solidifying your brand identity.

These videos aren’t just a great way to promote your company’s culture and get the best new employees, either. You can also use clips from these lifestyle videos in commercials, promotional materials and social media marketing. People want to feel like they have a connection with their favorite companies, and this is the easiest and most effective way to humanize and personalize your company.

When it comes to effective branding, the more tools you can use to achieve results, the more effective your strategy is going to be. Start changing things up with your current initiatives and introduce video content in your branding efforts. You may be surprised by how far these videos will go.

