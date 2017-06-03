My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

The Unusual Team-Building Methods of Famous Bosses (Infographic)

From flash mobbing to dinner clubs, here are a number of different way to boost your company's culture.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Unusual Team-Building Methods of Famous Bosses (Infographic)
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
1 min read

To strengthen your company's culture, you'll have to get more creative than just hosting a happy hour or a bagel breakfast.

Some of today's most famous bosses use whacky and out-there team-building methods to make their companies more cohesive. And considering the success of their businesses -- it must be working. Muhtar Kent, the chairman and former CEO of Coca-Cola, uses "flash mobbing" to get employees working together and having fun.

Related: 3 Team-Building Secrets of Successful Small-Business Owners

Ryan Mack, who runs Facebook's Boston office, likes to take the staff out on sailing trips in the Boston Harbor. Virgin Atlantic CEO Craig Kreeger throws a "Sausage Sensation" cooking activity for his employees, where the staff competes to create their own regional delicacies.

From family dinners to book clubs to beer brewing, check out Colonial Life's infographic for some fun team-building ideas.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)