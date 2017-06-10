18 Extraordinary Jobs You May Not Have Known About (Infographic)

Did you know you could get paid to sleep?

June 10, 2017 2 min read

Bored with your work? Don’t worry, there are plenty of interesting jobs you can look into. And we don’t mean a travel blogger or a fashion photographer. We’re talking about jobs you didn’t even know existed.

Enjoy sleeping? You could become a professional sleeper. That’s right, companies will pay for people to test hotel beds and take part in scientific studies. On average, a professional sleeper earns $31,000 a year.

Maybe sleeping all day isn’t for you, so how about working with baby animals instead? As a chicken sexer, you would be responsible for identifying the sex of newly hatched chicks. On average, a chicken sexer makes $28,000 a year.

If you don’t mind getting your hands dirty, you could become a worm picker and supply bait to fishermen. Or if you’ve got a strong sense of smell, sniffing paper towels might be more up your alley. Yes, people are actually hired and paid up to $52,000 a year to check the odor strength of fresh paper towels.

From fortune cookie writer to livestream eater, maybe it’s time to forget about being an accountant or marketing manager and find something more unique. The possibilities are endless -- check out Big Assignments’ infographic below for a list of some of these extraordinary jobs.