My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Television

CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise

Media appearances can have a positive effect on companies -- and their leaders.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read

Typically, CEOs already rake in a whopping amount of money through annual salaries and other bonuses. However, tack on an appearance on CNBC and they can see that number skyrocket.

The recent study, "The Relationship Between CEO Media Appearances and Compensation," examined 4,452 CEOs from 2,666 U.S. companies, 104,129 news articles and 6,567 CNBC interviews between 1997 and 2009. The researchers discovered a massive compensation increase for CEOs who appeared in the media. In fact, on average, CEOs who made an appearance on CNBC saw a $210,239 jump in yearly compensation.

Related: Here Are the 5 Highest Paid CEOs

Every company wants publicity. However, for smaller firms, press can be vital in growing the business. Many CEOs saw an average $130,925 increase because their companies saw the power that their appearance in the media had on the company’s success.

"For highly visible CEOs of larger firms, media appearances will only have a small visibility-enhancing effect," said study co-author Jingoo Kang of the Nanyang Business School. "On the other hand, for CEOs of smaller companies who are less well known, media appearances will have a strong visibility-enhancing effect."

Related: More CEOs Are Being Fired for Ethical Matters Today Than Ever Before

In addition to CEOs at larger, established firms, CEOs who were also founders or had high equity ownership in their companies were not as affected by media appearances. The researchers found that these CEOs had less motivation because their stake in the companies was already so large.

Not all press is good press, however, and the tone of media coverage also impacted a CEO’s compensation -- especially on CNBC, the researchers found.

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Television

CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise

Television

Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.

Television

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek