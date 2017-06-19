My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Pups gets a free doggy bagel, when their owners purchase an item.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels
Image credit: Einstein Bros. Bagels
3 min read
Brought to you by This Dog's Life

One of the great perks of warm weather is the option to eat al fresco — and bring our dogs along. In cities across America, you will see dogs happily lounging at their human’s feet, chilling over a bowl of cold water.

“Anyone who has felt the unconditional love of a dog knows the joy this special animal relationship brings to both dog and owner,” says Kerry Coyne, SVP of marketing, R&D, and catering at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Dogs make a down day a better one and a happy day even more special.”

Related: This Startup Got Bought in Reportedly Biggest Ecommerce Deal Ever

And to prove it, Einstein Bros. Bagels have taken it a step further. A popular neighborhood chain of café dining with over 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia has created a special menu for dogs, featuring their own doggie bagels. “Doggie bagels have been a staple on the menu at Einstein Bros. Bagels for over a decade,” says Coyne, “and our dog-loving guests and their furry pals love them — we sell over half a million a year!”

Einstein Bro. Bagels has launched a promotion called Dogs Eat Free. “We are kicking off the promotion with 'Take Your Pet to Work Week', as we know dogs will be hitting the streets with their owners and wanting a pick-me-up snack to celebrate the day,” says Coyne. “What better way to do that than grab a bagel and shmear and free doggie bagel to enjoy together?”

From Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, pet parents can bring their dogs to any company-owned or franchise location for a free doggie bagel with any purchase. After that, dogs can get a free doggie bagel every Tuesday throughout the summer.

Related: Amazon Opens Up Dog Park for Its 2,000 Office Pups

Einstein Bros. Bagels is known for its simple ingredients as well as its wide variety of bagel choices and signature double-whipped shmears. But since dogs have their own nutrition requirement and restrictions, they get their own healthy selection.

“Doggie bagels are fully baked, pet-friendly treats made with wheat flour, carob chips, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, and tail-wagging happiness,” says Coyne. These bagels are perfectly safe for humans to eat, though people may find them a little too crunchy for their taste.

Only service dogs are allowed inside, per FDA guidelines, but the spacious outdoor spaces at Einstein Bros. Bagels are open for canine business. “Swing by any Einstein Bros. location on a nice summer day, and you will find a pack of happy dogs lounging on the patio, enjoying their doggie bagels.”

Outdoor dining brings communities together and turns strangers into friends, both human and four-legged. “If our doggie bagels can play a role in creating that positive tide in our neighborhoods and communities,” says Coyne, “then by all means, we will give them away."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm