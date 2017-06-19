To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Pups gets a free doggy bagel, when their owners purchase an item.

One of the great perks of warm weather is the option to eat al fresco — and bring our dogs along. In cities across America, you will see dogs happily lounging at their human’s feet, chilling over a bowl of cold water.

“Anyone who has felt the unconditional love of a dog knows the joy this special animal relationship brings to both dog and owner,” says Kerry Coyne, SVP of marketing, R&D, and catering at Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Dogs make a down day a better one and a happy day even more special.”

And to prove it, Einstein Bros. Bagels have taken it a step further. A popular neighborhood chain of café dining with over 700 locations in 40 states and the District of Columbia has created a special menu for dogs, featuring their own doggie bagels. “Doggie bagels have been a staple on the menu at Einstein Bros. Bagels for over a decade,” says Coyne, “and our dog-loving guests and their furry pals love them — we sell over half a million a year!”

Einstein Bro. Bagels has launched a promotion called Dogs Eat Free. “We are kicking off the promotion with 'Take Your Pet to Work Week', as we know dogs will be hitting the streets with their owners and wanting a pick-me-up snack to celebrate the day,” says Coyne. “What better way to do that than grab a bagel and shmear and free doggie bagel to enjoy together?”

From Monday, June 19, to Friday, June 23, pet parents can bring their dogs to any company-owned or franchise location for a free doggie bagel with any purchase. After that, dogs can get a free doggie bagel every Tuesday throughout the summer.

Einstein Bros. Bagels is known for its simple ingredients as well as its wide variety of bagel choices and signature double-whipped shmears. But since dogs have their own nutrition requirement and restrictions, they get their own healthy selection.

“Doggie bagels are fully baked, pet-friendly treats made with wheat flour, carob chips, canola oil, eggs, vanilla, and tail-wagging happiness,” says Coyne. These bagels are perfectly safe for humans to eat, though people may find them a little too crunchy for their taste.

Only service dogs are allowed inside, per FDA guidelines, but the spacious outdoor spaces at Einstein Bros. Bagels are open for canine business. “Swing by any Einstein Bros. location on a nice summer day, and you will find a pack of happy dogs lounging on the patio, enjoying their doggie bagels.”

Outdoor dining brings communities together and turns strangers into friends, both human and four-legged. “If our doggie bagels can play a role in creating that positive tide in our neighborhoods and communities,” says Coyne, “then by all means, we will give them away."