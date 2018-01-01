This Dog's Life

Leadership
The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community
Despite its laudable mission, Best Friends Animal Society has its critics. Its new CEO, Julie Castle, shares how to work with those who may not see eye to eye with you.
Dogs
Everything You Need to Create an Amazing Dog-Friendly Office
Ahead of 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day,' here are tips on how to make your office a welcoming place for our four-legged friends.
Coworking
Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs
Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
Amazon
Amazon's Dog-Friendly Seattle Headquarters Is 6,000 Pups Strong
It has been reported for years that Amazon employees are all about the dogs, but until recently, it wasn't known how crazy they are about our four-legged friends.
Spotify
Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes
The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'
Gifts
9 Gifts to Give the Dog-Loving Entrepreneurs In Your Life
For those who have no idea what to give someone, think about their dog.
Dogs
Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line
The question is who is going to assemble it?
Startups
Check Out the Airbnb Camping Experience for Owners and Their Dogs
Dogs and owners can go hiking, trail running, swimming, kayaking and mountain biking.
Franchises
To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels
Pups gets a free doggy bagel, when their owners purchase an item.
Acquisitions
This Startup Got Bought in Reportedly Biggest Ecommerce Deal Ever
The deal supposedly beat out Walmart's purchase of Jet.com
Amazon
Amazon Opens Up Dog Park for Its 2,000 Office Pups
Also opened to the public, the park features doggie fountains, rocks for them to climb on and a treat truck.