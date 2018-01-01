This Dog's Life

More From This Dog's Life

The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community
Leadership

The Woman Behind One of the Country's Largest Animal-Welfare Organizations Shares Her Leadership Advice When Dealing With a Divisive Community

Despite its laudable mission, Best Friends Animal Society has its critics. Its new CEO, Julie Castle, shares how to work with those who may not see eye to eye with you.
12 min read
Everything You Need to Create an Amazing Dog-Friendly Office
Dogs

Everything You Need to Create an Amazing Dog-Friendly Office

Ahead of 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day,' here are tips on how to make your office a welcoming place for our four-legged friends.
5 min read
Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs
Coworking

Here are 50 Coworking Locations That Welcome Dogs

Having a furry friend wander the office can help improve collaboration, increase creativity, boost employee morale, improve employee satisfaction and decrease stress, to name a few of the benefits.
1 min read
Amazon's Dog-Friendly Seattle Headquarters Is 6,000 Pups Strong
Amazon

Amazon's Dog-Friendly Seattle Headquarters Is 6,000 Pups Strong

It has been reported for years that Amazon employees are all about the dogs, but until recently, it wasn't known how crazy they are about our four-legged friends.
4 min read
Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes
Spotify

Music to Shelter Dogs' Ears: Spotify Is Helping Animals Get Adopted By Showing Off Their Music Tastes

The streaming service is working with a shelter in Germany to determine dogs' music preferences, so people can find their 'musical soulmate.'
4 min read
9 Gifts to Give the Dog-Loving Entrepreneurs In Your Life
Gifts

9 Gifts to Give the Dog-Loving Entrepreneurs In Your Life

For those who have no idea what to give someone, think about their dog.
7 min read
Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line
Dogs

Swedish Brand Ikea Launches Modern, Affordable Pet Line

The question is who is going to assemble it?
4 min read
Check Out the Airbnb Camping Experience for Owners and Their Dogs
Startups

Check Out the Airbnb Camping Experience for Owners and Their Dogs

Dogs and owners can go hiking, trail running, swimming, kayaking and mountain biking.
4 min read
To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels
Franchises

To Celebrate 'Take Your Pet to Work Week,' Dogs Eat Free at Einstein Bros. Bagels

Pups gets a free doggy bagel, when their owners purchase an item.
3 min read
This Startup Got Bought in Reportedly Biggest Ecommerce Deal Ever
Acquisitions

This Startup Got Bought in Reportedly Biggest Ecommerce Deal Ever

The deal supposedly beat out Walmart's purchase of Jet.com
2 min read
Amazon Opens Up Dog Park for Its 2,000 Office Pups
Amazon

Amazon Opens Up Dog Park for Its 2,000 Office Pups

Also opened to the public, the park features doggie fountains, rocks for them to climb on and a treat truck.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.