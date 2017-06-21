10 Things to Ask Yourself Before Starting a Restaurant

Before venturing into any business, especially into restaurants, take a step back and listen to your inner voice.

Dream! Everybody has one. A dream is the one that the heart wishes, to turn things around, to build your niche. But the question that arises, what does it take to become a restaurateur? Opening a restaurant is no easy task so is the case of any business.A lot of responsibilities, tasks are involved, from creating a menu, marketing your concept to managing a staff and negotiating with suppliers, all of which can be stressful and overwhelming.

Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur with an interest in the food industry, or a Chef wanting to create culinary magic, here are 10 questions you need to ask yourself before opening a restaurant:



1. What Makes You Atypical?

2. Where Should The Restaurant Be Located?

The location plays an important role in the growth of an organization. It is essential to start a restaurant in a location where it is easy to grow, visibility is more and where your target audiences are located. There should be enough research done on the competitors in and around, as it plays a vital role in the growth of the restaurant. Once the location is decided the positioning of the restaurant is automatically set right.

3. What Would The Investment Be Like?

Whether buying the property or renting it out, investment is one of the dominant factors while opening a restaurant. It is one of the essential things to understand when thinking about how to start a restaurant. It is not just a matter of opening costs but recognizing what the operating cost of your restaurant will be, this will help in managing your business appropriately.

4. Have You Taken The Preliminary Testing Before Entering The Market?

The next and most crucial step is to do a market test. It includes doing a round of tasting with a certain set of people. This helps the restaurateurs immensely as they receive feedbacks on food, interiors, service timing, ambiance etc. Making improvisations at a nascent stage helps the restaurant to deliver better quality food and service, thus making a mark in the industry. These kinds of trials are a good way to gauge your guests’ experiences as they empower you to make a great first impression at your opening, also most if the experience is good these guests become your loyal customers.

5.Is Everything Documented And Ready?

Whether entering into a partnership venture or solely owning it. Every association, partnership or deal should be documented. It is vital to create a written partnership agreement.It is almost certain that two or more people will at some point disagree over certain issues in the future, and not having an agreement can lead to expensive litigation. Restaurants should go further, whether there is one owner or many, and create a corporation; this helps the restaurant in the long run.

6.To Rent Or Not To Rent, That Is The Question.

Most of the times restaurateurs are in two minds when it comes to renting a property. It is most advisable to buy the property if the investment persists because at the end it is an asset, also the operating costs decreases. However, if there are apprehensions about the location and other deals it is better to rent the space out.

7. Do You Have Industry Experience?

Before venturing into a business, one must be sure what he/she is getting into. If you have enough industry experience, certain operations can be smooth and easy. However, if you are new to the business it is advisable to get a professional on board.

8. How To Get The Food Right?

The hero of your restaurant should be your food. Position your menu to be unique but relevant. In other words, don't try and pioneer Japanese fusion in a region where Indian food is appreciated more but if you intend to, make it your own. Also, make sure your food stands out in all aspects of the customers' experience — consider elements like taste, texture, appearance and spice levels.

9. Is Your In-house Staff, Marketing Team And Other Contributing Agencies In Sync?

A restaurant will only grow if the people working for it believes in it. Also, there should be sync between all the team so that the communication is transparent and clear. Only a dedicated and well-synced team can take the restaurant ahead in future,

10.Are You Ready For Feedbacks?

Always ask for feedbacks. They are vital for improving the quality and to know the perception of the people. Also, ask the general public to come for a tasting and ask for feedback rather than friends and family.