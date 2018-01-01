Restaurants

More From This Topic

How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage

How the Co-Founder Behind the Famous Vegan Restaurant Chain By Chloe Moved Forward After a Lawsuit, Online Harassment, and a Miscarriage

Samantha Wasser dealt with a number of personal and professional setbacks amidst co-founding By Chloe., a popular vegan fast-casual chain. She tells us her story.
Samantha Wasser | 7 min read
These Entrepreneurs Are Putting Ads Inside Your Fortune Cookie
Marketing

These Entrepreneurs Are Putting Ads Inside Your Fortune Cookie

OpenFortune's recent campaign has already gotten plenty of attention.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After
Partnerships

Restaurants and Delivery Platforms Actually Can Prosper Happily Ever After

Delivery platforms are basically the advent of ecommerce in one of the last bastions of local business.
Landon Ledford | 8 min read
This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

This Venezuelan Chef and Winner of 'Chopped' Sought Political Asylum to Pursue Her Entrepreneurial Dreams

She expresses her heritage through cooking in the U.S. and seeks to support other women immigrants who aspire to become business owners.
Adriana Urbina | 4 min read
You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.
Chick-fil-A

You Can't Own a Chick-fil-A Franchise. Here Are 3 Solid Alternatives.

Chick-fil-A doesn't franchise, but you can definitely still run a chicken restaurant.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.
Starbucks

Starbucks Is Closing 150 Underperforming U.S. Locations. Here's Why.

Starbucks, the world's largest coffee chain, is closing three times as many stores as usual. Here are its plans for the future.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
While IHOb Makes Burgers, These 4 Franchises Still Focus on Breakfast
Franchise 500

While IHOb Makes Burgers, These 4 Franchises Still Focus on Breakfast

These breakfast franchises know where their metaphorical and literal bread is buttered.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
IHOP Changes Its Name to 'IHOb' and Reveals What the 'B' Stands for
IHOP

IHOP Changes Its Name to 'IHOb' and Reveals What the 'B' Stands for

The restaurant chain announced seven new menu items as part of its campaign.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Why Is IHOP Changing Its Name? 3 Guesses Why It Wants to Be Called 'IHOb.'
IHOP

Why Is IHOP Changing Its Name? 3 Guesses Why It Wants to Be Called 'IHOb.'

Why did IHOP flip its 'P' upside down?
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit
Nonprofits

3 Tips You Can Use to Start, Fund and Run a Nonprofit

Serial entrepreneur Concetta Mantinan breaks down a few important business strategies.
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
Restaurants are businesses that make and sell food. Chain restaurants are a business model where a series of restaurants are owned and operated by a single parent company. Some well-known chain restaurants include Outback Steakhouse, Red Robin and P.F. Chang’s.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.