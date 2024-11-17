You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd in Downtown Dubai, TOTÓ Vini e Cucina presents a blend of rustic luxury and exceptional décor, seamlessly intertwining Italian cinematography with the chic ambiance of Dubai.

Guests can indulge in a variety of Italian-Mediterranean dishes, each of which is a tribute to traditional recipes and cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations. Every dish served at TOTÓ is thoughtfully prepared by culinary maestros, led by the celebrated Chef Angelo Santi. With over 25 years of culinary expertise spanning across Italy, Moscow and beyond, Chef Angelo's genuine passion for Italian cuisine is matched only by his talents as a multifaceted artist.

Joining Chef Angelo is the critically acclaimed Pizzaiolo and World Champion, Chef Vincenzo Palermo, who holds two Gambero Rosso awards. With a passion for pizza from a young age, Palermo started his culinary journey at 20, studying in Italy and perfecting his craft worldwide. In 2018, he won the World Pizza Competition, beating 850 professionals. His Moscow pizzeria was named one of Europe's top 50 in 2019.

Image courtesy of TOTÓ Vini e Cucina

After my recent lunch at TOTÓ Vini e Cucina, I can confirm that the restaurant offers a delightful journey through authentic Italian flavors. With its fresh ingredients, authentic dishes, and inviting atmosphere, it's a must-visit for anyone craving a taste of Italy.

For those who are too busy building their careers or growing businesses, TOTÓ Vini e Cucina offers, a two-, three-, or four-course business lunch, brimming with the tastes and flavors of Italy. It is available from Monday to Friday from noon until 4:00 p.m.