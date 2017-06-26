My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

You Can Now Remove Medical Records From Google Search

Google's removal policy now includes a category called "confidential, personal medical records of private people."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Now Remove Medical Records From Google Search
Image credit: Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Google will now accept requests to remove personal medical records from its search results, adding to a very short list of types of sensitive personal information that the web search giant will not display.

Google made the change on Thursday, The Guardian reported. The company's removal policy now includes a category called "confidential, personal medical records of private people." There are only four other categories: Social Security or other national identification numbers, bank account and credit card numbers, images of signatures and nude or sexually explicit images.

 

In addition to personal information, the company also accepts requests to remove images of child sexual abuse and honors copyright takedown requests, including those made under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The removable categories of personal information is purposely limited, Google says, because its goal is to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible." Google will not remove dates of birth, addresses or telephone numbers from its search results in most cases, according to the removal policy.

Google's decision to honor removal requests for medical records comes shortly after a top Uber executive obtained the medical records of a customer who had been raped in one of its cars in India. Uber fired the executive, one of a string of high-profile incidents that has caused turmoil at the company and ultimately resulted in the departure of its CEO, Travis Kalanick.

Medical records are routinely vulnerable to hacking, and while not all hacks result in the information being posted to the internet, leaked records are not only a breach of privacy but they also pose identity theft and safety concerns, since they often include names, dates of birth and home addresses.

The latest major medical records hack in the U.S. occurred last month, when 7,000 records from the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center in New York were exposed.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Here's How Google Trains World-Class Managers (Using A Bit of Data Science Helps)

Google

8 of the Coolest Projects to Come Out of X, Google's Moonshot Factory

Google

Google Sued for Allegedly Covering Up Sexual Misconduct Allegations