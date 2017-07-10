To Live the Life of Your Dreams, Learn to Value Your Worth

Reader Resource
Apply now to be an Entrepreneur 360™ company. Let us tell the world your success story.
Get Started »
There’s no replacement for self-worth friends.
You can seek it everywhere, but you’ll only find it in yourself.
So the sooner you learn to value your worth, both as a human being and as an income earner, the sooner you’ll create the life of your dreams.
This is a crucial lesson on the road to greatness, and I remember how long it took me to really get clear on my worth. But once I did, I never undersold myself again.
I’m inviting you to do the same, in all areas of life, in Episode 504.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.
More from Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes
Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Han...
Read more