My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

innovation officer

Why Companies Need Innovation Officers?

"Communication is Innovation because without good communication it's just a bunch of ideas."
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Companies Need Innovation Officers?
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Innovation officers are the latest breed of specialized recruits seen as nurturing a culture of ideation and creation within a company's corporate set up. But what is the role of these officers and how much do they contribute to shaping a strong culture of innovation in workplaces.

Farid Talhame, Chief Innovation Culture Officer for Godrej & Boyce, in an interview to the Entrepreneur India on the sidelines of its 7th Annual Convention, said as we move from economies of scale to economies of choice we need to be more customer centric and focus on users needs.

According to him, companies benefit from having innovation officers for the following reasons:

Communication

"Communication is Innovation because without good communication it's just a bunch of ideas. Sometimes, a good innovation gets missed due to poor communication and sometimes terrible products are brought to market based on great communication," said Talhame.

He harps on the need for these officers to strive to imbibe a culture of innovation in all stages, right from the newest trainees to the senior management, so that great ideas get communicated.

Strategy Building and Focus

As manufacturing techniques improve and become more accessible, companies now have the ability to make just about anything but often struggle to know what to make.

"The innovation strategy of a company depends on the organizations overall strategy, and innovation officers help align the two. The more businesses within an organization, the more strategies are at play. It's important to assess where their core competencies lie and determine what level of innovation is required," added Talhame. 

Detecting the Need of the Market

"Due to globalization and increased connectivity, customers have a stronger voice than ever before," said Talhame.

According to him customers want exactly what they want at precisely the moment they want it and are no longer satisfied with democratized mass marketed products that are pushed upon them. This sometimes poses a problem for large consumer focused companies that are only comfortable operating at scale, and that is the root of the shift towards choice.

"There is no use of an innovation if it doesn't serve the needs of the user and innovation officers can help guide companies towards understanding what these future user needs and aspirations are" he added.

Balance

While innovation is important, there is also a need to be practical. You never want to get complacent but Innovation Officers should establish a balance between radical ideas and the feasibility of implementing them.

Talhame stresses on this need for balance and says, "Every organization needs its dreamers, realists, and critics. Without these, the company may lean to far in one direction and Innovation Officers help maintain that balance." 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation

What It Takes To Become A Company's Innovation Officer

Motivation

5 Mantras To Stay Optimistic When You Want To Quit & Shut Your Work

Social Media Marketing

Facebook and Instagram Going Dark Should Be a Wake Up Call for Entrepreneurs