My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Career Growth

Future-Proof Your Career with the Right Attitude and Willingness to Learn

A belief that work is a craft, workers being craftsmen, and an undying eagerness to learn new languages, tools will stand one in good stead
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Future-Proof Your Career with the Right Attitude and Willingness to Learn
Image credit: Shutterstock
VP Engineering at GO-JEK India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Despite the huge number of benefits that automation brings to organizations, it has also created a great deal of uncertainty and fear of redundancy for technology workers.

Reports suggest that by 2021, four out of every ten jobs globally would be lost because of automation. According to a Nasscom report, nearly half of the 4 million IT workforce is likely to be irrelevant in the next three-four years - undoubtedly a scary proposition.

New Jobs in the Offing

But the good news is that while the technology revolution will take away some jobs, it will also create many new jobs. The IT sector could add about 1.5 lakh jobs during financial year 2018 as per Nasscom, which has identified cyber security and data analytics as the two major areas of job creation in the future.

There could be considerable demand in areas such as AI, data sciences, design thinking, Data Analytics, Block Chain and Machine Learning.

This has created has created an urgent need for the IT workforce to reskill themselves to cater to the changing industry demands. This is critical if they hope to remain relevant in the future knowledge economy.

But while we are in a period of unprecedented changes, some things have remained constant:

Core values

No matter how great a programmer you are, there are some basic values -- humility, respect, communication skills, simplicity of thought, ability to take feedback etc. that organizations highly value. Attitude matters too. Companies like ours encourage our people to be 'pragmatic programmers.' This means developing attributes such as:

  • Belief that our work is a craft and that we need to be like craftsmen (Simply put, caring for your work)
  • Eagerness to always learn new languages, tools, techniques and methods
  • Understanding that change is inevitable
  • Awareness of what and why
  • Understand the overall process rather than just discrete activities

Getting Basics Right

No matter what you choose to specialize in, understand the foundations of computer science. This means garnering deep knowledge of core data structures, Algorithms; understanding of basic networking concepts; in-depth knowledge of operating systems; Object Oriented concepts and most importantly, application of all these in designing modern software systems.

Another basic aspect is coding skills. Learn to be an ace coder by developing attributes such as clarity in thought (which should reflect in code), continuous practice, understanding of legacy systems etc.

Always Learn

Your motto should be to 'always learn.' It's quite amazing how learning multiple programming languages and paradigms can widen your thought process. Rather than taking a formulaic approach, see if you can try something new.

You can either choose to be a Generalist Programmer or a specialist. We've seen a recent trend of 'Full-Stack' developers working on backend and frontend. This might soon become the norm. Understanding the end-to-end process and being able to execute it is a valuable skill. Of course, that doesn't mean you shouldn't specialize. Specializing is part of being a craftsman. However, being a specialist does not mean that you get to skip the end to end aspects.

To sum up, technology may be changing at a scorching pace, but the right attitude and willingness to learn the right skills will hold you in good stead.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Career Growth

3 Steps Toward Seeing Your Career Blow Up -- in a Good Way

Career Growth

Don't Hesitate When You Have the Opportunity to Improve Your Career Instantly

Career Growth

7 Hidden Signs You'll Ultimately Be CEO