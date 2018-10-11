Career Growth
Cover letters
15 Words and Phrases to Never Include in a Cover Letter
Given the importance of a cover letter, you cannot afford to blow it.
More From This Topic
Career Change
Struggling With a Career Change? Try Looking at It Like Dating.
Here are five reasons changing careers can feel like dating.
Career Growth
3 Ways We Jeopardize Our Jobs by Trying to Be Likable -- and What We Can Do About It
It's no wonder that so many of us try a little too hard to be liked at work. Unfortunately, our desperation puts our jobs at risk.
Success Strategies
Why a Positive Attitude Is the First Step to a Successful Career
Progress in your career starts with your own mindset.
Career Advancement
Here's How to Tell If You're Ready for More Responsibility at Work
The first step toward a bigger role at work is wanting one.
Interviewing
Here's How to Spotlight Skills Over Schooling in Your Next Job Interview
Talking up your skills -- and how you have applied them -- can be a good indicator of your value as an employee.
Skills
Why Skills Shouldn't Be Just a P.S. on a Resume
The most important part of someone's resume is no longer education, or even experience.
Growth Strategies
Don't Let Perfection Paralyze Your Career
If you want to be successful, forget being perfect.
Creativity
5 Science-Backed Ways to Boost Your Creativity
These tips could revolutionize your approach to new ideas.
Career Advice
5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots
There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
Interviewing
Must-Know Job Interview Tips for 2018 and Beyond
Ditch your resume objectives, take a personality quiz and more advice for interviewing this year.