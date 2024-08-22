Get All Access for $5/mo

Free Webinar | September 12: What To Do When Your Job Won't Pay You More Join us for our webinar with Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the Lazy Girl Jobs movement. She'll share her best strategies for accelerating your earnings and getting the raise or promotion you deserve. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff

Feeling underpaid and undervalued at work? Gabrielle Judge, the creator of the Lazy Girl Jobs movement, is here to fix that. She'll share her best strategies for accelerating your earnings and getting the raise or promotion you deserve.

Register now for our upcoming livestream to gain insights on topics including:

  • How to maximize your time and money in the workplace

  • Leveraging pay transparency to get more money

  • What to do if you feel undervalued and underpaid

  • Strategies for getting a raise through job hopping

Register Today

About the Speaker:

Gabrielle, as the visionary CEO and content creator behind Anti Work Girlboss, leads a social revolution reshaping the future workplace landscape. Her pioneering concept of the "lazy girl job" has captivated millions monthly, offering both relatable content and career inspiration. Her areas of expertise extend across work-life balance, branding for Gen Z employees, and forward-thinking perspectives on the future of work. Esteemed platforms like NPR, BBC, and TEDx have recognized her innovative contributions, inviting her to speak on her insights. Gabrielle's groundbreaking ideas have also been spotlighted in over 10,000 global publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and 60 Minutes Australia, underscoring her influential role in redefining career norms.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

5 Powerful Ways to Make Your Company Somewhere Employees Can Truly Thrive

Here's how to create a psychologically safe organizational culture where your employees can reach their full potential.

By Yumna Aysen
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

You Need Loyal Customers For Long-Lasting Success — and Finding Them Is Easier Than You Think With These Tips

Here's how to use social media, email newsletters and public relations to build a community of loyal customers and achieve success for the long haul.

By Jake Ross
Business News

ChatGPT Finally Gives Businesses What They've Been Asking For

A new feature personalizes ChatGPT for every business client.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

Our Brains Are Hardwired to Resist Change — Here's How to Leverage Neuroscience to Embrace It Instead

Discover how neuroscience can help you develop and implement effective change management strategies.

By Summit Ghimire