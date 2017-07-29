My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Barrett

The Executive Selection: Barrett
Image credit: Barrett
Barrett
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1917, Barrett has certainly earned its name in the handcrafted footwear scene. Our pick from the Italian brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection is this pair in Barret’s craftsmanship style made with soft leather, embellished with handmade details and a texture effect. It’s a versatile piece that can be sported with a formal look, and for your off-the-clock hours too. 

