The Executive Selection: Barrett

July 29, 2017 1 min read

Founded in 1917, Barrett has certainly earned its name in the handcrafted footwear scene. Our pick from the Italian brand’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection is this pair in Barret’s craftsmanship style made with soft leather, embellished with handmade details and a texture effect. It’s a versatile piece that can be sported with a formal look, and for your off-the-clock hours too.

