Google

Google Play Music To Merge With YouTube Red For New Service

Google Play Music To Merge With YouTube Red For New Service
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Did you think you were done with YouTube Red? Well looks like Google isn't, as we might see a merger of YouTube Red and Google Play Music. In a recent panel session at the New Music Seminar conference in New York, YouTube’s head of music, Lyor Cohen, announced some changes that the company is making to its major streaming platforms. Cohen said that Google Play Music will merge with YouTube Red to create a new service. He stated that this is to bring in more subscribers.

Google later released a statement to the Verge, stating, "Music is very important to Google and we’re evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners, and artists. Nothing will change for users today and we’ll provide plenty of notice before any changes are made."

Google Play Music gives users access to a library of over 40 million songs, while a YouTube Red subscription removes ads from YouTube videos and lets you download them to watch offline. A merger between the two won’t be a major change for users, however, as if you’re subscribed to one service, you get the other one for free already. Google Play Music is currently available in 64 countries around the world, while YouTube Red can only be used in five. By uniting them, it’s likely that Google is expanding YouTube Red in other countries. 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

