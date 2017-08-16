How to Plan an Effective App Migration from Desktop to Cloud

Organizations are considering cloud migration because of the cost benefits that they will get in the long run

August 16, 2017

There is one steadfast rule to technology: always keep room for the migration from legacy to modern. Now, what does that mean?

Consider it in this way — your web developers have created a high-quality, interactive application for your business. Would you think of migrating it from one platform to another, any sooner? No, you wouldn’t! And this is where you lag behind.

To stay intact in the digital market, it is necessary for every business organization to keep room for advancements. Especially, with the current prevailing trends of application and website migration, it has become essential to followthe migration patterns of today.

Migrating Desktop Apps to Cloud

According to a recent survey, about 700 million people are going to migrate to the cloud apps by the year 2022. That’s a big number! Isn’t it?

Even in the recent times, a number of organizations are opting for the migration of their desktop apps to cloud. These organizations get on board with the cloud migration because of several features offered by the cloud apps, like scalability and agility, high-quality applications, improved app performance, and cost efficiency.

For the purpose of migration, a number of organizations have relied upon the expert application migration services and you can avail that too.

Let’s go through a step-by-step guide on how you can effectively carry out your cloud migration from legacy to modern:

1. Choosing The Type Of Cloud As Per Your App And Data

Make it a point that not every application is suitable to be migrated to every sort of cloud. The major types of clouds are Public, Private, and Hybrid.

A public cloud is basically the internet. With a public cloud, you provide your app data and resources openly to all the usersof the internet. Most of the experts providing application migration services often have an expertise in public cloud migration.

On the other hand, a private cloud is owned by a business organization or enterprise. The app information, data, or resources are restricted under the control of the organization. The hybrid cloud is a combination of public and private cloud.

The apps that fall in the category of mission-critical apps, legacy apps, or the apps holding sensitive information like the app for an e-commerce store, are not suitable to be migrated on the public cloud. Thus, for these apps, one can use the private or hybrid cloud.

2. Considering The Important Factors

After you’ve held a close analysis of your app requirements and cloud suitability, it’s time for you to consider all the other factors that might influence your cloud migration process.

Below is a list of factors that you must consider:

Cost: Organizations and individuals are considering cloud migration because of the cost benefits that they will get from such migration, in the long run. Want an explanation? Well, it’s a no-brainer that the migration of an app from desktop to cloud reduces the investment made in the computer systems or human resources.

However, the cost incurred in such a migration,might hike because the help of competentapplication migration servicesis taken to execute the migration process. Such a hike in cost is based on the type of the application and the cloud. So, before you go for cloud migration, make sure you make the estimations about the cost of services provided by professionals.

Challenges: While you’ve considered migrating your apps from desktop to cloud, you must brace yourself with certain challenges coming your way. These challenges or issues include – unexpected hike in cost, challenges related to the security and governance of the enterprise, need tomodify the framework of an application, etc.

All these challenges must be discussed beforehand with the experts chosen to deliver the cloud application migration servicesfor your business. One must focus on getting rid of these challenges in advance, so as to avoid them at later stages.

2. Framing A Cloud Migration Strategy

The whole process of your migration from legacy to modernneeds to be well-defined and straightforward.

After you’ve critically analyzed your need for cloud migration, your app and data requirements, the selection of a cloud flavor, and the challenges related to such a migration, you’re now all set to plan out the migration process.

Create a failsafe strategy of migrating your apps from desktop to the cloud. While framing the migration strategy, just keep in mind all the factors that you’ve considered above.

Pick up the best experts delivering the top-notch application migration servicesand start with the cloud migration process.

In case you’re confused about anything while framing your migration strategy, you can call for expert help before the execution of your plan. For this too, you can seek the experts delivering the application or website migration services.

So, with the competitive vibes growing around in the digital world, it has become mandatory for the businesses and organizations to embrace the latest technological trends and take their leap of migration from legacy to modern.

Again, just keep in mind that cloud migration doesn’t happen with an easy flick of a switch. You must be focused, well-prepared, and all set for this move. Remember that the cloud has turned out to bea highly beneficial technology and so, you can reap enormous benefits from such a migration.

There’s no need to be hasty about it, though! Take your time, make a wise decision, and execute a goof-proof migration plan!