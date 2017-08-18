7 Reasons Your Business Needs Strong Social Media Presence

Facebook's Sponsored Posts and Twitter's Marketing Campaigns are two of the most popular ways to market your products and services

Good social media presence is not just merely an option, it is necessary for brands nowadays. In the past couple of years, marketing in social media channels has grown rapidly.

New features like ephemeral content by SnapChat, live feature by Facebook, are helping a brand to connect with their customers more effectively.

According to a study by The CMO Survey, the marketing budget spent by brands on social media is expected to double (from 11% to 24%) in the next five years. Also as per records by Statistica, 95% young adults follow a brand via social media networking and the count of social media users at the end of 2018 would be 2.5 billion.

But even such highly convincing stats have not been able to convince the remaining ones about benefits of social networking sites and join the bandwagon. Here are 7 reasons why your business needs strong social media presence these days:

Search Engine Visibility

Every business wants to increase traffic and user engagement but will it be possible if your prospects are not able to find you over the internet? Social media profiles help you dominate first search result page in a more natural way, which further increases profits. Consider the fact that millennials spent large amount of time on social platforms, and their value will increase further.

Moreover, presence on social media channels will not only generate business for you but also stop brand negativity to reach top positions.

Company Mouthpiece

Whether you are new to the industry or have been a part of it for many years, a positive word-of-mouth will always help you gain customers. Social media marketing help business owners keep their clients updated about new launches, company policies and also team activities.

Online social networking gives you a chance to build narration to capture your customers' interest. Each Facebook post and tweet can share company values, ethics, and much more. But don’t flood your followers with N number of updates every day. Make sure that everything is relevant.

Trust-building Channels

Social media presence has become vital to earn customers’ trust. You can survive without a physical store but not having a social presence will be scorned at. Be it online stores or startups, this is true for all online businesses. If you don’t have active presence on social media channels, then, you are missing out on brand critical profiles.

Competitive Advantage

Do you think your competitors also don’t care about social media presence? You may be wrong. There are high chances that they are investing their time and money into building a positive online social presence to gain business.

Not having a social media presence will derive you of all its benefits and they will be automatically passed on to your competitor. So, take a good look around and see what they have been doing.

Virtual Connect with Customers

It is critical for virtual companies to prove their credibility and gain customer confidence. Social media platforms give you the opportunity to create a bond with your customers. As a brand you have to know that it is important to engage your customers and thus uses different social media networks to promote your services. For instance, Creative Facebook posts can be used to interact with customers and give them a chance to engage with your business.

Sales &Business Leads

Social media is immensely useful in generating leads. With modern social channels like Pinterest and YouTube that allow direct purchases, social media has become even more powerful. Instagram, too, launched a call to action button that helps its audience to shop and install applications.

Social media is evolving very fast and it will very soon drive sales in a big way. And if you will not be there when it happens, well, you will the losing party.

Marketing Channels

Driving sales is seen as one of the biggest merits of social networking sites. All the social media channels have well-defined marketing machineries in place to help brands connect with their target audience. Facebook’s Sponsored Posts and Twitter’s Marketing Campaigns are two of the most popular ways to market your products and services.

Every social media channel has unique marketing channels. Though you don’t necessarily need to have a social media presence to use these channels, having the same will multiply the gains. Global brands link their marketing campaigns with their social profiles to increase likes and followers.

The power of social media is huge, and it can open the doors of success for your business when used in the right manner. Benefits generated by social media channels are measurable and there is no reason why you shouldn’t be using them.

Everything said, make sure you choose the right social channels andstep in with a detailed strategy. Just posting images and status updates will not help your business. Right combination of informative and promotion posts are required to generated desired results. Plus, generating leads from social media advertising is entirely different ballgame that requires experience and insights.