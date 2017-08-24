My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Football

What an Entrepreneur can Learn from Wayne Rooney

119 appearances, 53 goals and one player. How start-up founders can be the man Rooney was for his team
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What an Entrepreneur can Learn from Wayne Rooney
Image credit: Twitter: Wayne Rooney
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Thursday afternoon, football fans around the world received the inevitable news — their legend Wayne Rooney officially retired from playing international football with England. Known as one of the greatest players of all times, the forward striker has had 119 appearances and holds the record of being England’s highest goal-scorer with 53 goals.

Rooney’s legendary career with England may have come to a stop, but the ex-Manchester United player will continue his tryst with Everton. Over the 14 glorious years of his professional career, Rooney has been termed a legend,  who even though failed to lead his team to glory, but his  contributions cannot be forgotten.

From the goals and misses of Rooney’s career, Entrepreneur India finds out what a start-up founder can learn from the legend.

The Big Splash: Livin’ It Up

Rooney’s debut in 2003 against Australia rendered him England’s youngest player. But it was display of goals at the iconic Stadium of Light that brought him international attention. From then on, there was no turning back for Rooney. As the media attention around him heightened, he continued to perform relentlessly regardless of the final win by his team. For an entrepreneur, it’s important to stay relevant and alive amid media attention. If a start-up’s launch gets worldwide attention and then each of its moves are closely watched, it’s important to not get overwhelmed and still continue to perform and achieve their goals.

Handling the Pressure

Wayne Roooney was a part of the golden era of football. He belonged to the star group which consisted of players like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and more. And with Rooney being touted to be one of the greatest amongst them too, the expectations were always getting higher. Even in 2004, when he broke his foot during a quarter final of the Euro Cup, fans stated that if Rooney had managed to be in the team, there was nothing stopping England. With such pressure and expectations, Rooney was known to never get high-headed. An entrepreneur too at the peak of his success, regardless of ups and downs needs to keep a level headed approach.

Always a Team Player

He donned many hats, captain, forward striker etc. for both Manchester United and England and subsequently even on his return to Everton, but what pulled fans to Rooney was the fact that he was always a team player. He is known for his commitment towards his country and his team, with often people saying that without him England wouldn’t be half of what it is. Reports even suggest that it was his team spirit that stopped him from gaining the status Ronaldo did. His teammates have always spoken highly of him. David Beckham has been quoted saying, “There are certain players you play with throughout your career that you like playing with for different reasons. Wayne hits all those reasons. You knew he would run through a brick for you, for himself, for the team, for the fans. That’s the type of player you want playing for England.” For a founder too, it is always important to stay rooted and be a team player.

The Greats Too have Some Regrets

Even with all of his glories, Wayne Rooney is said to have led a team that always failed to win. He has missed out on major tournaments and even with him, England has failed to bring a cup home (except for the 1966 World Cup). With Rooney’s debut the hopes were high again but luck never worked and a cup was not on the cards. However, it is Rooney’s tweet while he hung his boots for England that one needs to remember, “Dreams can come true and playing for @England has been exactly that.”

Wayne Rooney played for his dream and played for it with such zeal and enthusiasm that even on his retirement from England, fans had only one thing to say – take a bow, legend and well played, Wazza.  

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Football

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Arsene Wenger's Journey

Football

Alabama U's Stunning Football-Championship Performance? 3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn.

Football

Your Dream Start-up Team Handpicked From the El Clasico Players