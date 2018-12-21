Sanchita Dash

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India

In the business of news for 5 years now. Making my way across India thanks to my career. A media graduate from Symbiosis, Pune, I have earlier worked with Deccan Chronicle (South India's leading English daily), T-Hub (India's largest incubator) and Anthill Ventures (a speed-scaling platform). 

Stories, movies and PJs are my thing. 

If you hear 'The Office' opening score randomly, don't worry it's just my phone ringing. 

 

Redefining Swanky Accommodations: Co-Living Spaces

Get a fully functional household with all amenities intact and move in with just your belongings

As We Move Towards 2019, Here are 4 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From 2018

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

These Apps Sensitize You About Rising Pollution

Deprecated situation compelled entrepreneurs to help curb menace by creating apps that apprise about pollution level

Aye, Aye, Captain

Here's how the founder of Captain Zack took inspiration from his nine-year-old dog to build a brand.

Beyond India: 4 Things That Made Biggest Headlines in 2018, Globally

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

Monday Musings: A Look At 2018's Funniest Entrepreneurial Incidents

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

