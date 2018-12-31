You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Never-say-never

As Freecharge co-founder Kunal Shah with his new startup Cred and Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal with his newly registered venture made their respective comebacks, the year taught us that momentary setbacks can't break the legends.

Chinese Connection

India is obsessed with the Chinese creations. From PUBG to tik tok, many Chinese apps cracked the Bharat code this year. Seems like it's time for Indian app developers to buck up!

Threat to Privacy

As data of millions of internet users was leaked from the servers of tech giants like Facebook, Quora, Dell and others, the year further amplified the importance of cyber security.

Employment Opportunities

Looking into 2019, we see plenty of job opportunities for Indian techies. From newly funded start-ups to unicorns like Zomato, Oyo and Swiggy plan to hire over 40,000 people in advanced areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and more.