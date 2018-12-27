Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds

1. 2018 was overly interesting for Elon Musk. The serial entrepreneur's infamous tweet about taking Tesla private made him face a legal suit, lose his chairman position and erased nearly $20 billion from his company's value.

2. The year was not so happening for the tech companies. While Google employees all over the world walked out of their offices to stage protest over mishandling of sexual harassment accusations, Amazon employees chanted we are not robots.

3. Once the auto legend is now a fallen star. Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn arrested for allegedly violating Japanese financial law by under-reporting his compensation amounts over the years.

4. The year witnessed two American companies hitting $1 trillion valuation. After Apple hit the milestone in August, Amazon followed suit in September to the blowout success.