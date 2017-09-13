6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics

Analyzing these important mobile metrics will allow you to uncover issues with your app early on, as well as roll out improvements with every update.

Let’s start with some confronting statistics:

26 percent of apps are opened only once

80-90 percent of apps are eventually deleted from the user’s phone

These numbers have forced developers and marketers to shine a light on the mobile app metrics that matter the most. It is all too common for app developers to build their mobile marketing strategy based only on a few metrics, such as downloads, launches and app revenue. Yet the most important and insightful metrics often are overlooked, causing an app to die out over time. After all the effort you put into developing your app, you will want it to have a long (and successful) shelf life.

Here are six important mobile app metrics that can help to grow your app.

1. Uninstall rate

Downloads (or installs) are an important metric to track your app’s growth, but the flipside is often overlooked. While installs are an acquisition metric, uninstalls are a retention metric. The uninstall rate tells you how many users discontinue using the app, which in turn will help you understand the long-term sustainability of your app. A high uninstall rate might indicate a glaring problem in your app, so it is crucial to uncover and solve issues.

2. Active users

Is your app indispensable to customers? The daily active user (DAU) and monthly active users (MAU) metrics will tell you just that. It refers to the unique number of people who used your app on a specific day or month, respectively. App usage tends to decrease over time, so you need to make a sticky app that people cannot live without.

3. Cost per loyal user

Most people know exactly how much they spend on acquiring a new user. But, what is even more important, is how much it costs to acquire a loyal user or Cost Per Loyal User (CPLU). Tenjin, a mobile marketing agency, says: “loyal” can be defined however the developer sees fit, but a good rule of thumb is to define it as a user who sticks around and continues using the app for at least seven days.” The CPLU provides a much more meaningful insight than just the “cost per user," as it gives an idea of how much you are spending on users that really matter.

You can calculate CPLU manually with this formula:

Cost of loyal customer = (Total marketing campaign costs related to acquisition) / (Total loyal customers acquired)

4. Permissions granted ratio

Push notifications and in-app messaging are crucial to an app’s success, as they drive strong mobile engagement. However, app publishers often make the mistake of hastily sending out push permission requests. Making this request too early can disrupt the user’s app experience, leading to decreased engagement and increased uninstalls. By measuring the ratio of permission requested to those accepted, you can start to understand if and when these requests work best.

5. Session length

Session length is defined as the amount of time the app is in front of the user. Measuring the number and length of sessions will give you a basic understanding of how engaging your app is. A higher session length is an indicator that your app is useful, functional and captivating.

6. Customer lifetime value

The customer lifetime value (CLTV) is an indicator of revenue, or the earnings from your app. More specifically, “it is the amount of money your app would make from a single user, during the entire time he or she chooses to use the app along with the amount of earnings from when a user refers your app," according to MarketingProfs. As the cost of acquisition is so high, a clear understanding of CLTV can help you reduce these expenses.

You can calculate CLTV manually with this formula:

(Average value of a sale) X (Number of repeat transactions) X (Average retention time in months or years for a typical customer)

Analyzing these important mobile metrics will allow you to uncover issues with your app early on, as well as roll out improvements with every update. In the long run, these often overlooked mobile metrics can help you to build and maintain a highly engaging (and maybe even addictive) app!