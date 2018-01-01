Kimberly de Silva

Guest Writer
Writer

The Importance of Onboarding Users to Your App
Mobile Apps

Onboarding is one of the most critical phases of an app user's journey, as it is that first point of contact with your app.
5 min read
Why Your Small Business Should Have a Content Marketing Strategy
Marketing

The three main benefits of content marketing are increased sales, cost savings and loyal customers.
7 min read
5 Examples of Small Businesses Using Facebook Advertising
Facebook Advertising

Facebook Ads are incredibly helpful tools when growing your business.
6 min read
How to Create a Great Logo for Your Small Business
Logos

The first step to an awesome logo is an idea.
7 min read
8 Mistakes Small Businesses Make When Building an Online Presence
Mistakes

Having a strong online presence goes beyond building a website and having accounts on all social media platforms.
6 min read
7 Ways to Boost Your Small-Business Marketing
Marketing

These marketing strategies can help small businesses gain new customers and increase repeat business.
8 min read
Why You Should Launch a Loyalty Program in 2018
Ready for Anything

A loyalty program can benefit your business in many different ways.
6 min read
5 Reasons Why Your Business Should Use Mobile Payments
Mobile Payments

The evolution of money looks like this: barter, coins, paper, plastic and now, phones.
6 min read
24 Email Marketing Stats Every Business Owner Should Know (Infographic)
Email Marketing

Email marketing is the cornerstone of many marketing programs.
3 min read
How to Make a Video Like a Professional for Under $250
Video

Video marketing is an essential selling and marketing tool for any business.
6 min read
How Email Marketing Can Help Build Your Brand
Email Marketing

Email marketing is a great way to welcome subscribers, nurture relationships with them, build trust and engage them.
7 min read
How to Promote Your Mobile App for Free
Apps

There are a number of options for marketing your app for free, as well as advertising on a small budget.
6 min read
9 Skills Every Successful Entrepreneur Needs
Entrepreneurs

The first step to becoming successful is understanding what skills you have and which ones you are lacking.
6 min read
5 Best Practices for Hiring Superior Employees for Your Startup
Hiring

A company is only as good as its employees.
5 min read
5 Ways to Be More Productive in 2018
Productivity

How are your New Year's resolutions coming along so far?
6 min read
