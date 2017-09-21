How this Investment Firm is Coaching Businesses to Scale

Having created this network of over 250 investors, the aim is to not just work for the benefit of investors but also create scalable opportunities for entrepreneurs

Investment companies have been popping up all over the Indian landscape in the recent years. Whether it is the growing interest in start-ups or the government’s push for Digital India, investors have been on a funding spree till now, jabbed by their new-found zeal.

But with maturity in the industry, they are walking one step ahead of just putting in money to get involved in the growth graph of a start-up.

Entrepreneur India spoke to Manmohan Tiwana, Managing Director & CEO, Wodehouse Capital Advisors. He expounded how the financial services advisory firm had built an investment network, profitable for both entrepreneurs and investors.

Diversifying with an Agenda

Tiwana explained their two major lines of businesses. Their Multi Family Office (MFO) platform makes legacy plans for select clients and their transaction advisory and consultancy firm, which is an amalgamation of M&A, is into corporate finance and consulting.

“With the second line of businesses, we are focusing on transactions between $15 million and $150 million. We are ruling out smaller transactions. On the MFO side, our clients are looking for an opportunity to invest in an unlisted space,” Tiwana added. That’s how the idea to start Wodehouse investment network germinated. Through this network, Wodehouse invites investors to cash in on opportunities that have been specially created for them.

Win-win Situation

Having created this network of over 250 investors, the aim is to not just work for the benefit of investors but also create scalable opportunities for entrepreneurs. This is done through proper curating by the Wodehouse team. And this is what differentiates them for other angel networks. “Whether it is the valuation or the terms governing the investment, we work with both entrepreneurs and investors to ensure that it’s a win-win for both,” he added.

Not Just Investors

Investors aren’t just fund providers, they are acting as mentors and are giving the cash push to ideas that they are deeply passionate about. This allows them to further help a start-up scale. Through Wodehouse, the mentorship activities are scheduled both pre and post investment. “We work with limited companies. In every quarter we share five ideas with our investors. These businesses have been narrowed down from a pool of ideas because we believe they are scalable ventures and this initial investment is just the start of the funds they would require to grow to their potential. Thus, the engagement continues with them,” he said.

While they have a network of 250 investors, only 50 are invited for the event they organize every quarter, where five business ideas are presented to the investors.

Talking about the mentorship aspect, Tiwana said, “If an investor is from the background where the entrepreneur is keen to be in, the investor ends up being the mentor, otherwise Wodehouse takes up the mentorship role.”