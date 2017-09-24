Three Steps For Ensuring The Successful Delivery Of A Project

September 24, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For the majority of new B2B companies, the major challenge is turning the well-know mantra "under-promise and over-deliver: into a reality. Once you have signed your first clients, delivering on their expectations is a must. However, as in any business field working with certain deliverables, companies struggle in finding the right bond between their business execution and their client's vision from the very beginning.

The success of your business is dependent upon your client's satisfaction with your services. In order to make sure that you will deliver up to their expectations, follow this simplified checklist meant to help you clarify an often blurred strategy.

1. Understand your client's vision Every project starts with a vision. The client's culture, workplace environment, and corporate long-term mission are all defining the final product that you are expected to deliver. Take your time to understand your client, study the history of the company, and go the extra mile by putting yourself in the client’s shoes. Once you have changed the angle of analyzing the client's request, you might be able to understand why and what the client wants in a much easier way. This simple step helps you to create a great relationship with your client and gives you the opportunity of repeated business.

2. Convert the challenge into an unique opportunity The majority of projects are defined by challenges. Either it is a design challenge, a technical challenge, or simply a human interaction challenge, these initial issues are creating the unicity of the project. As a major key to success, you have to understand that the client has chosen you to overcome the project's challenges, and thus expects you to deliver unique solutions. Use this opportunity to convert a challenge into an advantage, which will define your brand later on. Being able to deliver solutions to complicated issues and circumstances will make you a great strategist and will help you build up a brand that is known to be able to deliver solutions to client’s problems.

3. Build around your client's needs In any business partnership, it is very important to keep your perspective open. Always analyze the solutions from the client's point of view by answering to a couple of questions, such as "How will this tactical solution help in executing the vision?” or “What can I bring new in order to highlight the client's vision?" By building solutions around your client's needs you have the opportunity to innovate, solve and translate business needs into great results.

Related: The How-To: Five Tips For Smart Project Management