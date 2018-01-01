Project Management

4 Strategies for Skipping the VC Dog-and-Pony Show So You Really Own Your Company
Bootstrapping

4 Strategies for Skipping the VC Dog-and-Pony Show So You Really Own Your Company

With the right strategies in place, successful business can be built with little to no funding.
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business
Project Management

5 Project Management Mistakes That Can Harm Your Business

Adjusting to the unexpected is good. Winging it from beginning to end is not.
5 min read
5 Tips for Giving Better Feedback to Creative People
Feedback

5 Tips for Giving Better Feedback to Creative People

The feedback you give -- and the way you give it -- can be the difference between a project everyone loves, and a project everyone wishes had never started in the first place.
Will Meier | 7 min read
Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?
Time Management

Which Came First: The Time Estimate or the Time-Suck?

Forecasting the amount of time to allow for a project can be an exercise in futility.
Jeffrey Fermin | 5 min read
4 Product Management Mistakes That Will Drive You Crazy
Project Management

4 Product Management Mistakes That Will Drive You Crazy

Most startup leaders still don't understand the basic components of leading a product team. Do you?
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
The Simple Solution That Made This Company's Shipping Delays Disappear
Project Management

The Simple Solution That Made This Company's Shipping Delays Disappear

Yes, you need project management.
Mark Yarm | 2 min read
3 Reasons Why You Should Go into Project Management
Project Management

3 Reasons Why You Should Go into Project Management

Now is the best time to get accredited.
StackCommerce | 2 min read
5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development
Outsourcing

5 Reasons Why It's a Bad Idea for Startups to Outsource Software Development

Integrating remote freelancers with your in-house team is critical and not at all easy.
Karan Chaudhry | 6 min read
4 Ways Your Leadership Development Is Failing Managers
Management Style

4 Ways Your Leadership Development Is Failing Managers

Companies, after all, don't choose managers by drawing names out of a hat. So, how do good employees become bad managers?
Andre Lavoie | 5 min read
Scope Creep, the Killer of Projects
Project Management

Scope Creep, the Killer of Projects

When a customer's requests for add-ons and changes puts a project manager in an invidious position, scope creep has crept in.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
