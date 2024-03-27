You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Secure Reliable Project Management Support for $25 This project management software comes with tools for generating timesheets, running what-if scenarios, and creating complex schedules.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Project managers cost money, and they're not going to be worth it without the proper support. For equipping your team with the right gear, or yourself if you're handling their own project management, Microsoft has a program that's been serving teams well for years, and it's currently on sale.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2, you can get Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $249). Rated 4.4/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra, Microsoft Project Professional 2021 helps guide teams in professional projects toward successful execution and efficient production.

This lifetime license comes with a range of pre-built templates for getting various projects started on the right foot. It empowers users to build projects online and locally on their computer's server, and even sync the two to build something out according to their availability and access.

When underway on production of a project, Microsoft Project Professional can enable users to submit timesheets and even differentiate hours spent on a project versus non-project work. It has generators for what-if scenarios to help plan out how to work through specific assignments.

When you're building out a project with different due dates and tasks, Microsoft Project Professional can build visually complex schedules and auto-populate start and end dates based on context.

This deal is worth looking at for teams trying to improve productivity without maxing out their budgets.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2, you can get Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $249).

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Are the 10 Best States for Starting a Side Hustle, New Research Reveals

One side hustle might not be as lucrative as another — and location matters.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

How To Improve Your Soft Skills and Emotional Intelligence in 7 Easy Steps

Using these simple but effective approaches will help a person in their business, life and relationships.

By Zamir Shukho
Business News

Woman Goes Viral After Recording Her Disastrous Call With HR After Being Let Go: 'They Tried to Gaslight You'

Brittany Pietsch posted a nine-minute-long clip of her firing from Cloudflare on TikTok, and it went viral. The company's CEO responded on X — and also went viral.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Employee Experience & Recruiting

ZipRecruiter vs. Indeed: Which is the Best Hiring Platform for Small Business

Diving into the strengths and weaknesses of ZipRecruiter and Indeed, we'll help guide small-business owners in choosing the ideal hiring platform.

By Entrepreneur Deals
Business Solutions

Unleash Productivity and Save $70 on This Elite Mac Tool

You get more than 1,200 hacks and hotkeys on your Mac with MacPilot.

By Entrepreneur Store