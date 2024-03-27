This project management software comes with tools for generating timesheets, running what-if scenarios, and creating complex schedules.

Project managers cost money, and they're not going to be worth it without the proper support. For equipping your team with the right gear, or yourself if you're handling their own project management, Microsoft has a program that's been serving teams well for years, and it's currently on sale.

Through 11:59 p.m. PT on April 2, you can get Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows on sale for just $24.97 (reg. $249). Rated 4.4/5 stars on GetApp and Capterra, Microsoft Project Professional 2021 helps guide teams in professional projects toward successful execution and efficient production.

This lifetime license comes with a range of pre-built templates for getting various projects started on the right foot. It empowers users to build projects online and locally on their computer's server, and even sync the two to build something out according to their availability and access.

When underway on production of a project, Microsoft Project Professional can enable users to submit timesheets and even differentiate hours spent on a project versus non-project work. It has generators for what-if scenarios to help plan out how to work through specific assignments.

When you're building out a project with different due dates and tasks, Microsoft Project Professional can build visually complex schedules and auto-populate start and end dates based on context.

This deal is worth looking at for teams trying to improve productivity without maxing out their budgets.

