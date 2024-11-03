Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any tool that can help streamline workflow and keep projects on schedule could be a game changer for many business professionals. This is something the minds at Microsoft know all too well, evident in their latest iteration of Project, on sale for just $79.97 (reg. $1,129) through November 21.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is packed with everything you need to plan, track, and deliver on time. This 2024 project management powerhouse is perfect for keeping teams organized, budgets in check, and timelines on track. Whether you're a seasoned project manager or new to the game, this tool makes it easy to turn complex projects into smooth, successful operations.

With pre-built templates, you can kick-start any project running smoothly, helping you quickly organize tasks, set timelines, and allocate resources effectively. Need to make adjustments on the go? This program enables you to run "what-if" scenarios, allowing you to find the most efficient way to assign tasks and meet deadlines.

Managing a team has never been easier, thanks to seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and Project Online, which let you check team members' availability, start chats, and track progress in real time. Multiple timeline views and Gantt chart task paths make it simple to visualize your project from any angle. At the same time, intuitive baselines enable you to compare actual progress to your original plan, keeping every project on target.

Detailed reports like Burndown and Resource Overview provide valuable insights for stakeholders so you can ensure every detail aligns with your goals. Plus, with task auto-population based on dependencies, you can efficiently set start and end dates, enabling a smooth workflow.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is compatible with Windows 10, 11, and Windows Server 2019, designed to support long-term servicing and seamless operation with Office LTSC and Office 2024.

Invest in this comprehensive management tool and be ready to tackle any project with confidence and precision.

