The Ultimate Hack for Employees Juggling Multiple Projects at Once: This $18 Microsoft Tool Organize, visualize, and set deadlines for all your projects.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

For most businesses and employees, working across several projects is the norm—according to The Conversation, more than 80% of employees juggle multiple work projects at once. While those workloads are expected, it can be a struggle to manage deadlines and organize all the necessary tasks for each project.

Rather than have yourself, your project managers, and your employees feel overwhelmed with multiple project tasks and deadlines, why not invest in a project management tool to manage everything more seamlessly? Microsoft Project 2021 could be the key to completing a project in a timely fashion and even staying within budget, and lifetime access is now available for $17.97 (reg. $249.99) for only two more days.

Microsoft Project: Your business's key to organization and success

Since Microsoft Project offers so much versatility and customization, it's not exactly easy to explain what it is and does. So, instead, we'll walk through how Project could be used to help entrepreneurs and their employees tackle their daily workloads.

  1. Set milestones and deadlines. Use premade templates to outline key phases like setup, branding, and an opening date.
  2. Plan budgets. Manage funds for purchasing the truck, ingredients, and other expenses.
  3. Assign tasks to yourself or employees. From large milestones, break down small steps that must come first, like acquiring licenses and creating a menu.
  4. Automate scheduling. After inputting factors like priorities and limitations, you could generate a timeline for staff training, market research, or taste testing.
  5. Run "what-if" scenarios. Estimate end dates or budgets based on dependent factors, such as varying locations or number of employees.
  6. Visualize schedules and progress at a glance. View completed and upcoming tasks, generate reports, and so much more.

Of course, you could use Microsoft Project to organize smaller personal goals or larger team-wide tasks and projects. With so many tools and options at your fingertips, you can gain more confidence in tackling current and future projects.

