Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Are you ready to upgrade your project management capabilities? Of course, you are. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is now available as a lifetime license for only $79.97 (regularly $1,129) until November 17.

This latest version provides comprehensive tools that allow you to plan, execute, and track projects with unparalleled ease and precision. Designed with business professionals in mind, Microsoft Project 2024 offers everything from templates to advanced reporting features that make managing even the most complex projects straightforward.

Microsoft Project 2024 delivers powerful features for professionals tasked with overseeing projects of any size. From task assignment and scheduling to resource management and business intelligence, this tool covers all aspects of project planning and execution.

The software includes pre-built templates to help you start projects on the right track, reducing setup time and allowing you to focus on what matters. You can also sync seamlessly with Project Online and Project Server, making it easier to collaborate with your team, share updates, and keep everyone aligned.

Project 2024 includes powerful resource management and collaboration tools, enabling you to assign tasks effectively and monitor team workloads. With timesheets, you can capture time spent on project and non-project tasks, simplifying payroll, invoicing, and other administrative tasks.

The integration with Microsoft Teams (licensed separately) lets you check team members' availability and start chats or calls directly from the project plan, keeping communication seamless.

You can also access built-in reports like Burndown and Resource Overview for real-time insights into project progress and resource use. And you have the ability to run what-ifs, testing different task assignments and timelines to optimize your project strategy.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your project management capabilities with a widely trusted name in software.

Get Microsoft Project Professional 2024 for life and start planning, tracking, and delivering like a pro for just $79.97 (reg. $1,129) through November 21.

Microsoft Project Professional 2024: Lifetime License for Windows - $79.97



Get It Now

StackSocial prices subject to change.