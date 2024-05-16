Set your project manager up for success, even if that person is you.

Running a business that executes a wide range of projects requires an effective system and set of tools to ensure that each one is undertaken as thoughtfully and efficiently as possible. For countless businesses around the world, Microsoft's Project Professional has served as a helpful aid for project management.

Project Professional can help you embark on virtually any endeavor with a sense of direction by offering a wide range of pre-built management templates and tools. The 2021 version is only $20 through May 22nd.

It supports creating and managing complex schedules with varying timelines and comes with useful tools like what-if scenario generators and timesheet submission features that let users differentiate hours devoted to project work from non-project work.

Project Professional has proven itself a useful tool for many teams around the world, which has helped it earn an average rating of 4.4/5 stars on Capterra and GetApp. TechRadar adds, "Microsoft Project remains an excellent project management tool for experienced professionals."

Entrepreneurs and team leaders with project managers at your service, do them a favor and equip them with this license. If you're managing your own projects, we recommend you do yourself the same kind service. With this lifetime license, you or your team member will be able to download it instantly with ongoing free customer service.

For entrepreneurs interested in a limited-time opportunity to save on a fantastic edition of this software — from May 13th through 11:59 p.m. PT on the 22nd, you can get Microsoft Project Professional 2021 for Windows for only $19.97 (reg. $249).

