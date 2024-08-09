Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For many business leaders, managing growth and scaling operations can be both exciting and challenging. What starts as a simple task list can quickly grow into a web of interdependent projects, resources, and deadlines. One key aspect of successful expansion is effective project management.

Microsoft Project Professional 2021, available for just $19.97 (reg. $249) through September 3, is a fantastic tool that can help businesses navigate the complexities of increasing project demands and support sustainable growth.

Supports growth and collaboration.

As your business grows, so does the complexity of your projects. Managing multiple projects, coordinating teams, and allocating resources efficiently can become overwhelming. MS Project Pro is designed to handle these challenges, providing a robust platform for planning, executing, and tracking projects of all sizes.

Effective communication and collaboration are critical for the success of any project. Project offers powerful collaboration features that help keep your team connected and informed. With integrated communication tools, you can easily share updates, assign tasks, and track progress.

This ensures everyone is on the same page, reducing the risk of miscommunication and delays. The software's real-time collaboration capabilities also make it easy to adjust plans and adapt to changes quickly, keeping your projects on track.

Resource management.

Managing resources is a big piece of the puzzle, especially since resources are typically limited. This software allows you to allocate resources across multiple projects so that your team and equipment are used optimally. It provides detailed insights into resource availability and usage, which helps you identify potential bottlenecks.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer on trusted software (with 4.4/5 stars on Capterra) and equip your business with the capabilities to manage complexity and scale efficiently.

Whether you're a small startup or an established business looking to scale, Microsoft Project 2021 Professional is on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $249) when you order through September 3.

