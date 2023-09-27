Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Trading can be lucrative. At the same time, if you decide to dive into the stock market without any foundational understanding, then you can set yourself up for major losses, confusion, and trouble. Before you start investing in assets, invest in yourself and take some time to study up. An affordable and effective place to start — this Candlestick trading and analysis masterclass bundle is currently just $29.99 (reg. $200).

This informative and in-depth bundle features five courses and seven hours of content on candlestick trading and analysis. Its top course is The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass, which consists of 40 lessons and two total hours of tips and insights into the foundations of this subject. The program introduces students to Candlestick basics, doji Candlesticks, continuation Candlestick patterns, pattern examples with diagrams, and more. In this first course, you can learn a candlestick day trading strategy that's been proven to be successful.

Fibonacci 101: Simplified Guide to Stock Trading with Fibonacci features one hour of content across 23 lessons exploring the background of Fibonacci, market basics, and more. The course will show you how to improve your technical analysis skills in a way that can be applied to investing and trading. It also covers finding exit and entry points in the market, and profitability in the market.

These courses are taught by Travis Rose — a stock market day trading and investing professional who has been a full-timer in the field for over half a decade. He has a remarkable instructor rating of 4.4/5 stars on average.

Get this ultimate Candlestick trading and analysis masterclass course bundle, which is on sale for just $29.99 (reg. $200).

Prices subject to change.