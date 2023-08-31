UltraVPN allows you to browse the internet securely and connect to servers in more than 125 global locations to protect your data, even on unsecured public Wi-Fi.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Protect your business no matter where you go with UltraVPN for just $1.99 per month for the first two years. UltraVPN allows you to browse online securely and anonymously — even while traveling or using unsecured public servers.

Keeping your company's information digitally has its benefits. Easy access to loads of information about your business and customers is literally at your fingertips. However, with the digitizing of our data and communications comes significant risk. Just look at the recent hack at MOVEIt: an attack that targeted an American software maker, "has compromised data at more than 600 organizations worldwide," according to Reuters.

If you have been hesitating to protect your business because of rising costs, breathe easy. This deal from UltraVPN gives you military-grade protection with ultra-fast servers in more than 125 locations — plus unlimited data and bandwidth. And for a limited time, you can get this for just $1.99 a month for the first two years.

UltraVPN says it hides your IP address, online activity, and location from all websites and online services. It also has an explicit zero-logging policy, which means it does not collect or log any information transmitted through the network, the company says.

You can securely and anonymously browse the internet on all your devices (up to 10). UltraVPN's server network includes 830+ bare-metal UltraVPN servers in more than 125 server locations, so you can access content at top speeds regardless of location, which is especially helpful if you need to travel for work.

And if you often find yourself relying on public servers while commuting or traveling, you can rest assured that your data is protected, even when connected to unsecured public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Thanks to UltraVPN's industry-leading technology, you get a fast and dependable connection no matter where you need to go. Stream your favorite shows with ease and no bandwidth caps.

Signing up with UltraVPN also gives you two added security features at no extra cost. The Dark Web Scan will search for your information across the dark web and notify you of any possible security compromise. And UltraVPN's Password Manager tool takes the headache out of remembering your passwords, as it helps you save passwords, auto-fill information, and automatically generates secure passwords for you.

With a 30-day money-back guarantee and four out of five stars on Trustpilot, you no longer have to worry about the cost getting in the way of your business's total protection.

For a limited time, sign up for UltraVPN and pay just $1.99 per month for the first two years.

Prices subject to change.