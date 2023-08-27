Score Inexpensive Flights for Less Than $60 During the Labor Day Sale Save big on this beloved travel hack.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Planning on frequently traveling this fall? Whether you're going to be traveling over the holidays like 44% of Americans did last year (according to NerdWallet), or your business requires you to be on the go to meet with potential clients or partners, this helpful travel hack could help you reduce flight costs.

Dollar Flight Club is a convenient way to save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class airfare. And just in time for the unofficial end of summer, our Labor Day promotion can help you score a Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for the low price of $59.97 (reg. $1,690). While no coupon is needed to secure this deal, the sale ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Need to fly your whole family for Thanksgiving? Have several business trips in the works? Imagine potentially saving hundreds of dollars when booking your flights. That's fully possible with Dollar Flight Club. It helps ease the pain of sky-high flight costs while doing the heaving legwork of finding discounted airfare.

It's relatively simple to use. Here's how to use Dollar Flight Club:

  • Simply input your home airport or city and your desired destination.
  • Wait for deals to flood your inbox.
  • Book your dream vacation or work trip for less.

You could book a family trip to Greece for only $298 roundtrip or an international business trip to Switzerland for only $325 roundtrip.

You can enjoy additional travel benefits with a Premium Plus+ membership to Dollar Flight Club. You'll get access to all domestic deals, international deals, and Mistake Fares from your home airports, in addition to the best airfare deals for Business, Premium Economy, and Economy seating. Plus, you'll score access to helpful travel tips on how to travel smarter from the Dollar Flight Club experts, as well as discounts on the service's partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry. No wonder this membership earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Take advantage of this Labor Day promotion that enables you to travel for less.

Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for just $59.97. No coupon is required, but this deal does end September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Business Travel Travel Lifestyle Airfare Flights

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Egg Crack Challenge' on TikTok Puts Children at Risk of Emotional Harm, Experts Warn

Why are parents cracking eggs on their children's heads for clicks?

By Madeline Garfinkle
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

'Low-key Embarrassed': Influencer Goes Viral for Eating Groceries While Shopping, Sparks Internet Debate

Cecily Bauchmann couldn't resist a spicy salmon sushi roll while grocery shopping for her family.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

The Top 3 Business Opportunities of the Next Decade (and How to Capitalize on Them)

The biggest business opportunities in the coming years lie within these three industries.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

Popular U.S. Airline to Pay Millions in Class Action Over 'Gotcha' Bag Fees — Find Out If You Qualify for Cash

The deal was disclosed late Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

By Amanda Breen