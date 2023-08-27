Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Planning on frequently traveling this fall? Whether you're going to be traveling over the holidays like 44% of Americans did last year (according to NerdWallet), or your business requires you to be on the go to meet with potential clients or partners, this helpful travel hack could help you reduce flight costs.

Dollar Flight Club is a convenient way to save up to $2,000 on Business, Premium Economy, and Economy class airfare. And just in time for the unofficial end of summer, our Labor Day promotion can help you score a Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for the low price of $59.97 (reg. $1,690). While no coupon is needed to secure this deal, the sale ends September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Need to fly your whole family for Thanksgiving? Have several business trips in the works? Imagine potentially saving hundreds of dollars when booking your flights. That's fully possible with Dollar Flight Club. It helps ease the pain of sky-high flight costs while doing the heaving legwork of finding discounted airfare.

It's relatively simple to use. Here's how to use Dollar Flight Club:

Simply input your home airport or city and your desired destination.

Wait for deals to flood your inbox.

Book your dream vacation or work trip for less.

You could book a family trip to Greece for only $298 roundtrip or an international business trip to Switzerland for only $325 roundtrip.

You can enjoy additional travel benefits with a Premium Plus+ membership to Dollar Flight Club. You'll get access to all domestic deals, international deals, and Mistake Fares from your home airports, in addition to the best airfare deals for Business, Premium Economy, and Economy seating. Plus, you'll score access to helpful travel tips on how to travel smarter from the Dollar Flight Club experts, as well as discounts on the service's partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry. No wonder this membership earned a 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot.

Take advantage of this Labor Day promotion that enables you to travel for less.

Get a Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription for just $59.97. No coupon is required, but this deal does end September 4 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific.

Prices subject to change.